FLEETCOR to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences





FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:FLT, Financial) today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:















On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum. The discussion will begin at 10:00 AM ET.









On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum. The discussion will begin at 10:00 AM ET.



On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the JP Morgan 49 th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The discussion will begin at 11:10 AM ET.









On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the JP Morgan 49 Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The discussion will begin at 11:10 AM ET.



On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference. The discussion will begin at 5:00 PM ET.













Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Companys investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fleetcor.com%2F.









About FLEETCOR





FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT, Financial) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005890/en/