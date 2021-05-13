MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences





MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the following virtual conferences:















A fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time.









A fireside chat at the Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.













MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 300 employees, the Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility (Mountain Pass), an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2020. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials integrated operations at Mountain Pass combine low production costs with high environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F









