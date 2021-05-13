Logo
Keweenaw Land Announces Final Vote Results on Matters Before the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRONWOOD, Mich., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced the final results of the shareholder vote of the proposals presented at the Companys annual meeting held on May 10, 2021, which are as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of five nominees to the Board of Directors, each for a term expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

ForWithholdBroker Non-votes
James A. Mai903,31451,9184,298
Steven Winch896,49758,7354,298
Peter C. Madden912,33642,8964,298
John D. Enlow, Sr.907,85347,3974,298
Eric H. Speron905,25049,9824,298

Proposal 2: To ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Companys independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

ForAgainstAbstainBroker Non-votes
911,65927,16220,7090

Contact: Paula J. Aijala, Secretary, Keweenaw Land Association, Limited, [email protected]

About Keweenaw Land Association, Limited: Keweenaw is a forest products and land management company located in Ironwood, Michigan. Keweenaw has land holdings exceeding 180,000 surface acres and 400,000 acres of mineral rights, located predominantly in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.keweenaw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events or promises of a given course of action. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in land use; changes in supply and demand for timber; environmental and other governmental regulations; changes in regional and national economic conditions; decline in real estate market activity; decline in demand for certain forest products; decline in demand for publishing papers; shifting consumer preference to electronic media; our partaking in mineral exploration activities; price fluctuations; economic and global supply chain disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors disclosed in Keweenaws Annual Report. As with any investment, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Company is currently not subject to the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is categorized as "current" under the OTC Pink Sheets.

