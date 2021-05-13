JBF Capital, Inc. Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp

New Purchases: VIG, VO, VTI, AAPL, FB, VB, LOW, XLNX, TWTR, DHIL, CXDC, ALLY, KBR, OMF, JCS, AMG, GPRE, COHR, CARR, KB, OSN, CLGX, CCRC, GMS, STRL, BHF, LEGH, PII, APVO, TKC, UBS, PKE, OSPN, WCC, BLBD, BV, IMXI, MAYS, RSX, EGO, VPG, AIV, APWC, GIGM, AT, TUR, RBCN, TGA, AEHL, 4GSN, WAB, CIDM,

Aspen, CO, based Investment company JBF Capital, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBF Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, JBF Capital, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 533,181 shares, 44.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,000 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,700 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 265,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.35% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 63,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SLM Corp by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 103.13%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $253.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.54 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $5.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.47 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.47.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.15%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -32.56%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 533,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.36%. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.43%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 42,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.35%. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in XPEL Inc by 28.75%. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 12,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.