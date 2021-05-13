JBF Capital, Inc. Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JBF Capital, Inc. Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Aspen, CO, based Investment company JBF Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBF Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, JBF Capital, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JBF Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jbf+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JBF Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 533,181 shares, 44.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,000 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,700 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 265,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.35%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 63,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SLM Corp (SLM)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SLM Corp by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 103.13%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $253.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $4.54 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $5.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Sold Out: Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19.

Sold Out: PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.47 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.47.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.15%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -32.56%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 533,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.36%. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.43%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 42,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.35%. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: XPEL Inc (XPEL)

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in XPEL Inc by 28.75%. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 12,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

JBF Capital, Inc. reduced to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 29.41%. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. JBF Capital, Inc. still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of JBF Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. JBF Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JBF Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JBF Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JBF Capital, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider