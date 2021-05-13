Logo
RMR Wealth Builders Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RMR Wealth Builders (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2021Q1, RMR Wealth Builders owns 737 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMR Wealth Builders's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmr+wealth+builders/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RMR Wealth Builders
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 208,249 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.35%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 235,463 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.11%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 369,869 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.72%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 99,093 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.96%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 97,290 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.95%
New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 137.35%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $246.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 208,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 235,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 369,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.96%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 99,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 139.95%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 97,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 156.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 122,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: Eargo Inc (EAR)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of RMR Wealth Builders.

RMR Wealth Builders's Undervalued Stocks
RMR Wealth Builders's Top Growth Companies
RMR Wealth Builders's High Yield stocks
Stocks that RMR Wealth Builders keeps buying
