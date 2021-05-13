RMR Wealth Builders Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: HLT, DGRW, LIT, BLL, LLY, BOND, IGSB, VGIT, XLE, ADSK, EXC, AGGY, DON, MAR, ES, SIGI, FTNT, ICLN, XLK, AEP, ED, PFS, TAN, XLP, CHE, ETR, GTY, IDXX, LRCX, PCAR, LYFT, ZM, EPS, GLD, QCLN, SPDW, VLUE, ALL, TFC, DUK, FRT, GPN, NUE, SLG, SIRI, WPC, TDG, DES, DGS, IHE, IUSV, IYM, MBB, RSP, SCHD, SCHX, VPU, BCE, GOLD, DLR, EXAS, ROCK, HAS, HELE, MET, MSEX, BKNG, PFG, SWKS, TRV, VNO, EBAY, BGCP, MGYR, AAWW, NAD, NVG, BR, DAL, BIP, DISCK, WKHS, CPRI, FIVE, PNR, OEC, SHAK, APLE, COUP, CRSP, SNAP, APPN, AMRX, FVRR, CCIV, AMLP, ARKG, BJK, BND, DLS, HACK, IJK, IWB, IYT, JETS, PKW, PRNT, SCHG, USFR, VHT, XLU, XRT, RAMP, HES, APA, ARCC, ATO, AWRE, BIIB, ANIP, CPB, TPR, ABEV, BVN, CAG, CPRT, CCI, DE, DEO, DISCA, ECL, CASI, FITB, FE, FORM, RHP, GPC, HOG, HPQ, MTCH, ISBC, KSU, KEY, LCI, MGM, MAC, CLI, MAT, MCK, NCR, INSG, NVO, OXY, PAYX, PENN, PEI, PKI, PBR, RY, RCL, SGMO, SNBR, SFL, SJI, LUV, SYK, SNPS, TRN, UNTY, VFC, ZBRA, ZBH, MCI, MPV, EVN, PCN, AVXL, DFS, SRNE, MESO, DAN, PHYS, GEVO, XYL, CG, WDAY, RH, NCLH, WIX, AGRX, ACB, GER, OCGN, AVGR, ENR, CC, LSXMA, 2TX, ELF, OKTA, CVNA, CLDR, BHF, SFIX, QTRX, ZUO, NVT, FSLY, NET, SSPK, SI, CAN, OTIS, BIPC, NKLA, LMND, BLI, RXT, NNOX, ASPL, VGAC, AI, IPOE, STIC, AFRM, BMBL, BFLY, CPNG, BIV, DLN, EES, ESGD, FIVG, IAU, IEFA, IFV, IGV, ITB, IWY, PTH, SHYG, SLV, SOXX, SPTL, SPYV, TFI, USHY, VCIT, XAR, XLB,

IWF, IWD, EFA, IJH, IWM, SHV, AAPL, AGG, MDY, SPY, MSFT, BNDX, QQQ, VWO, AMZN, JPM, TSLA, NVDA, DIA, IWR, MUB, XLV, ABBV, MRK, DIS, ADBE, XOM, PEG, PYPL, T, V, VZ, XLF, BSV, BDX, OLED, NEE, VNQ, HD, PLTR, PFF, ABT, IBM, INTU, PG, FB, BAC, LOW, PFE, CRM, MMM, AXP, CSCO, SPG, TTD, DOCU, CVX, GOOGL, JNJ, NFLX, MA, GOOG, IWV, JNK, TIP, AMAT, BA, BAM, COST, ISRG, MDLZ, MU, ORCL, O, WM, ARKK, EFAV, SDY, VUG, MO, AVY, BRK.B, KO, D, MDT, NSC, PEP, TXN, UNH, ZTS, JPST, ASML, AMGN, BMY, CSX, CAT, CHKP, C, F, GE, MCD, SRE, TSM, UNP, UPS, WMT, HQH, BX, BUD, GM, ETSY, SQ, NIO, DOW, PINS, DKNG, DVY, SPLV, CB, ABMD, ATVI, A, AIG, AMT, RIOT, ADP, CMCSA, COP, DXCM, EW, VERU, HON, HUM, INTC, VIAV, LMT, NYCB, NKE, NVS, PNC, LIN, QCOM, SO, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TER, TD, UL, RTX, WFC, WYNN, MELI, MAIN, LYB, PSX, ARES, TDOC, RACE, JMIA, UBER, CRWD, AMCR, CARR, SNOW, ABNB, ARKW, BAB, BOTZ, FUTY, IJR, IPAY, MJ, PZA, SMH, VTV, XLY, AMD, APD, NLY, BP, CVS, CSGP, DLTR, DD, EMR, FLS, GSK, GS, HP, IFF, LVS, LAZ, MS, NGG, PSO, PRU, RDS.A, SBR, SLB, SONY, TMO, VLY, VOD, WAB, NXJ, PHK, HTGC, MLCO, ORMP, PM, DG, KKR, KMI, APO, LE, AJX, KHC, CERC, RMR, TWLO, ROKU, SE, OPRA, DELL, ALC, CTVA, SDGR, QS, IJT, IVV, KWEB, NOBL, PBW, VFH, VIG, XLRE, Reduced Positions: CNOB, LQD, TLT, PTON, RELX, NOC, CTSH, PGF, IEF, CWB, AFIN, BABA, PDI, UAL, GLW, DHI, GILD, VTRS, PSEC, MVIS, GBT, FISV, EEM, KMB, LJPC, IQ, WATT, AAL, CDW, NEM, COOP, APPS, PLUG,

Investment company RMR Wealth Builders Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2021Q1, RMR Wealth Builders owns 737 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 208,249 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.35% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 235,463 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.11% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 369,869 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.72% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 99,093 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.96% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 97,290 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.95%

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 137.35%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $246.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 208,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 235,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 369,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.96%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 99,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 139.95%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 97,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 156.11%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 122,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $75.37, with an estimated average price of $57.31.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Colony Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62.