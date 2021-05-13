Logo
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Duke Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Duke Energy Corp, Workday Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 281 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elmwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 131,829 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.31%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 102,397 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.05%
  3. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 67,174 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 97,163 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 45,088 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 26,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 43,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RLI Corp (RLI)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in RLI Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $117.29, with an estimated average price of $106.12. The stock is now traded at around $109.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $295.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 264.77%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 34,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 847.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 27,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 131,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T (BWZ)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T by 63.49%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 57,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 729.13%. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.94 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.16 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.46.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88.



insider