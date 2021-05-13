Logo
Penn Capital Management Co Inc Buys Caleres Inc, PDC Energy Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Sells New Fortress Energy Inc, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, The Brink's Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Caleres Inc, PDC Energy Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, sells New Fortress Energy Inc, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, The Brink's Co, Stewart Information Services Corp, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $950 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. Steelcase Inc (SCS) - 1,116,093 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.01%
  2. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 170,103 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%
  3. Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 601,293 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  4. Caleres Inc (CAL) - 666,140 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BankUnited Inc (BKU) - 331,079 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
New Purchase: Caleres Inc (CAL)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 666,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 388,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 919,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 442,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 97,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,339,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 420.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 194,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,116,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $65.2 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 126,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 420,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 153,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 181,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The sale prices were between $46.38 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $50.8.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.

Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC.

