Western Asset Management Co Buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Western Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Asset Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Western Asset Management Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+asset+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT CO
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 7,703,150 shares, 92.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  2. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 1,024,300 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 2,077,036 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
  4. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 205,400 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 135,510 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,024,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 205,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 135,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Western Asset Management Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.



