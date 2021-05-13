Western Asset Management Co Buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: EMLC, SRLN, OAS,
- Added Positions: QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, BKLN, SWN, BRY,
- Sold Out: JNK, WFC,
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 7,703,150 shares, 92.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 1,024,300 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 2,077,036 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 205,400 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 135,510 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,024,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 205,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 135,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Western Asset Management Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.
