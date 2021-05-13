Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys Oncorus Inc, Sells Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: ONCR,

ONCR, Reduced Positions: RYTM, HARP, RPTX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mpm Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Oncorus Inc, sells Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mpm Asset Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mpm+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 4,050,865 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,603,089 shares, 20.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34% Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 3,238,306 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.43% Oncorus Inc (ONCR) - 2,849,464 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 2,849,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.