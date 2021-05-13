Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys Oncorus Inc, Sells Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mpm Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Oncorus Inc, sells Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mpm Asset Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 4,050,865 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio.
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,603,089 shares, 20.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
- Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio.
- Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 3,238,306 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.43%
- Oncorus Inc (ONCR) - 2,849,464 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 2,849,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.
