Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+heights+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) - 2,402,543 shares, 34.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 446,811 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 413,585 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.43% Polaris Inc (PII) - 315,210 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Stericycle Inc (SRCL) - 537,952 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.