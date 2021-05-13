Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc.
- Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) - 2,402,543 shares, 34.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 446,811 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 413,585 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.43%
- Polaris Inc (PII) - 315,210 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Stericycle Inc (SRCL) - 537,952 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
Silver Heights Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.
