Osmium Partners, LLC Buys Criteo SA, Sells GAMCO Investors Inc, Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Manning & Napier Inc

Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Osmium Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Criteo SA, sells GAMCO Investors Inc, Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Manning & Napier Inc, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osmium Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Osmium Partners, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Osmium Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osmium+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) - 1,346,370 shares, 34.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Spark Networks SE (LOV) - 3,504,961 shares, 23.95% of the total portfolio. Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) - 2,533,838 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44% Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 238,707 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18% Tucows Inc (TCX) - 70,444 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.

Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osmium Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $17 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.94.

Osmium Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $15.34.

Osmium Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.01.