Osmium Partners, LLC Buys Criteo SA, Sells GAMCO Investors Inc, Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Manning & Napier Inc

- New Purchases: CRTO,
- Added Positions: KIRK, LEAF, VCTR,
- Reduced Positions: MN, BSM,
- Sold Out: GBL, WHG, BBCP,
- Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) - 1,346,370 shares, 34.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- Spark Networks SE (LOV) - 3,504,961 shares, 23.95% of the total portfolio.
- Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) - 2,533,838 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
- Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 238,707 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18%
- Tucows Inc (TCX) - 70,444 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL)
Osmium Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $17 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.94.Sold Out: Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG)
Osmium Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $15.34.Sold Out: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)
Osmium Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.01.
