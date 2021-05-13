Logo
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, ASML Holding NV, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, ASML Holding NV, Bunge, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. owns 471 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawtooth+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,526 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 95.89%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,347 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.6%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,717 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.13%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,318 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.08%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,570 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.87%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 178,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $623.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $121.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4925.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 835.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 123,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 359.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 245.19%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Graco Inc (GGG)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Graco Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.

Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

