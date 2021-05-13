Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, ASML Holding NV, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, ASML Holding NV, Bunge, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. owns 471 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawtooth+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,526 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 95.89% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,347 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,717 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,318 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,570 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.87%

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 178,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $623.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $121.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4925.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 835.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 123,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 359.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 245.19%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Graco Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.

Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.