Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, ASML Holding NV, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: CEF, ASML, BG, NTLA, TTEK, KLAC, NVR, NVO, SMG, KTOS, ROKU, TDOC, NFG, ORAN, CME, HLT, CFG, Z, AME, LUMN, NOK, NOC, LIN, CRSP, CPB, VALE, SGEN, THO, UGI, GNRC, MOS, PHG, NVTA, EQIX, YUM, GDDY, BIG, EA, TOT, UBS, WSM, CHTR, TWTR, TRU, SPOT, IJS, BLDR, CAKE, ENTG, BEN, JNPR, LAMR, LGND, HZO, ROLL, WRB, EVRG, GMAB, TWOU, ATKR, INMD, IJT, AMSWA, EXAS, LSTR, MDC, MDU, FIZZ, SSYS, TPX, CMG, CCS, W, PSTG, EDIT, HOME, AMX, AIG, ABCB, DLB, IT, WELL, MRVL, RYAAY, SBAC, SKX, SCCO, UNF, WDFC, PRLB, COOP, TMX, BGNE, IIPR, FND, SAFE, QFIN, PD, ITE, VNLA, DHT, OIS, HIO, IGD, NR, SEAC, ATHX, TH,
- Added Positions: VTEB, SNY, FIS, EBAY, GGG, ABB, NOW, TAK, MMC, BLK, VV, VPL, TSM, TER, GE, DEO, IMTM, ICFI, CAH, MMS, IWC, HYMB, EBND, HBI, PEAK, EGAN, APEI, CROX, IRM, IWN, IWO, MNA, DSPG, PRDO, OMC,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, TLT, IWY, QQQ, IVV, IWX, VEA, USIG, GLD, AGG, VMBS, VWO, IEMG, IWS, EFV, AAPL, IWM, MTUM, VGT, EFG, VGIT, IJH, QUAL, SCZ, VNQ, MSFT, LMBS, SPYG, VGSH, AMZN, MUB, IWP, IGSB, FIXD, SPYV, JPST, XLK, RSP, MA, IEF, VGLT, IJR, BSV, VTV, SPIB, ADBE, IWR, DIS, BNDX, V, MDYG, FB, VZ, FVD, HYG, IEI, GOOGL, JNJ, FTCS, VTI, XLV, XLY, ARKK, TIP, HD, NVDA, PFE, ABBV, MBB, XLF, KO, MCO, ANGL, BND, T, CVX, JPM, PG, SPY, BAC, GOOG, PYPL, IEFA, ISTB, VBR, BRK.B, XOM, IDXX, FTSM, CSCO, NEE, MRK, PEP, TSLA, HON, LMT, IAU, EMR, GS, SPGI, QCOM, UNH, ABT, BMY, C, UPS, AMD, CMCSA, IBM, LOW, MCD, INTU, NFLX, TMO, WMT, FLOT, SPEM, VO, D, INTC, CRM, UNP, JNK, PLD, FISV, SBUX, TGT, PM, FTNT, VB, VOE, AMGN, ADP, BA, DUK, EIX, KMB, SHOP, TWLO, PFF, CB, AMAT, CVS, CI, GIS, SO, TJX, BABA, BLV, EEM, SPTL, ACN, CAT, SCHW, MDLZ, SYK, TXN, DOW, IGIB, HYLS, SLV, SPHD, MMM, AES, ATVI, MO, ADI, AZN, TFC, CBRE, COST, CCI, EW, ETR, GD, GPN, MET, NKE, PPL, STX, WM, TMUS, DFS, MSCI, HYS, IJJ, SJNK, BDX, CF, CL, ED, DHR, DE, ETN, FE, GPC, GILD, LHX, IP, IPG, KNX, MDT, MU, MS, NSC, NUAN, PCAR, O, TSN, RTX, ANTM, WU, BR, BUD, SQ, ZM, BOND, FTSL, HYLB, IWD, PDBC, SECT, SPDW, SPSM, UWM, VONG, VTIP, AXP, AMT, ANSS, ADSK, BIDU, CHKP, CLH, CMP, COP, DLR, DD, EOG, ECL, F, GPK, ITW, SJM, LKQ, LRCX, NEM, ORCL, PH, PBCT, PNW, BKNG, PGR, VOD, WBA, WEC, APPS, BERY, ZTS, CDW, KHC, TTD, AMCR, ACWV, EFA, FDT, FEM, FTA, FTC, IUSB, MDY, MGC, RDVY, SPAB, SPMD, VIGI, VONV, AZZ, THRM, HCKT, AON, BBVA, BOH, BTI, CBZ, CSX, CCL, CENT, CMI, LLY, FWRD, ILMN, ISRG, K, MGIC, NRG, NWL, NVS, NUE, PNC, PNFP, RMBS, RCL, RUSHA, USB, UTHR, INT, ZBRA, PERI, AVGO, FAF, GM, KMI, ETSY, ENR, HPE, CURO, GWX, PID, SCHZ, SPIP, SRLN,
- Sold Out: VUG, CWB, VTWO, SCHD, VOT, AOM, SHY, ICVT, XSLV, ONEQ, MGK, VYM, JKH, LQD, FPX, IVW, RYT, VBK, SPLG, GOVT, DIA, SPTM, ESGU, FGD, INKM, WDIV, DIV, IUSG, JKE, USMV, SCHP, FDN, FMAY, EDIV, ARKG, DON, SCHR, XLI, FMB, SGOL, CSGP, ESGE, VLUE, HDV, SHYG, HEI.A, SLYG, DGRO, CIBR, FLRN, SPTS, ODFL, VCSH, BAM, VRSK, VEEV, BIV, IUSV, XMMO, PAYX, OKTA, DLN, IHI, QCLN, COF, LUV, KNSL, PTON, CMBS, ITOT, SCHV, VCLT, XLE, XLP, SRE, WFC, APO, WDAY, COUP, MBG, MINT, VCIT, VIG, VT, XLC, XLRE, ARKW, HEFA, IWF, IXN, SCHO, SLQD, XLB, AEP, HBAN, ES, INSG, TROW, LDOS, DAL, BOTZ, EEMV, EMB, EMLC, IWV, LDUR, PGX, PTLC, QYLD, VOOG, VPU, BLL, BSX, VIAC, CERN, FFIV, FDX, TT, KEY, PTC, PSA, SHW, UAL, UL, VLO, WY, ZBH, CHY, NXPI, AAL, EFAV, IAGG, IBUY, IYW, LIT, NOBL, PBW, PSJ, SPSB, VAW, VXUS, AKAM, BP, BIIB, CNP, STZ, DOV, EQR, EXC, GSK, HOLX, HUM, LEN, PKG, PFG, PRU, RSG, VTR, LYB, HCA, IQV, FSKR, EWJ, IDU, IJK, IPAY, IYM, LGLV, MGV, MOAT, NEAR, OUSA, PHB, PHO, SCHG, SHV, SPLV, VDE, AAP, A, DOX, IVZ, AZO, BCE, BK, BWA, CDNS, CINF, CTSH, GLW, CCK, DVA, DPZ, EMN, EL, EXR, FLIR, FHN, GRMN, MNST, HPQ, J, LH, LEG, MCHP, VTRS, NDAQ, NTRS, ORLY, OKE, PKI, WRK, ROST, SIRI, SRCL, KDP, DG, ZG, APTV, CDK, QRVO, DOCU, NET, RXT, ACWX, AOA, AOK, BAB, BSCM, EDV, FXU, GLDM, IBND, IGOV, ISHG, IXUS, IYR, JQUA, SDY, SLY, STIP, USHY, VDC, VEU, VFH, VHT, VOX, XLU, XMLV, APD, ARE, LNT, WTRG, ADM, AVY, BBY, BRO, CMS, CM, CASY, CLX, CVA, DHI, DTE, DVN, ENB, EEFT, EXPD, FDS, FAST, FLO, EHC, HP, HSIC, MTCH, KSU, KR, LNC, MAR, MAS, MXIM, MCK, MSI, NGG, NTAP, NVAX, OGE, ALTO, PAAS, PXD, PEG, PWR, QDEL, RLI, REGN, RF, RMD, ROP, RDS.A, SLB, DHC, STE, TXT, GL, TRP, TYL, UMBF, VMC, WCN, WMB, XEL, IRBT, HQH, USA, EXLS, BX, VMW, DISCK, BLNK, MXL, CBOE, FBHS, ACHC, PSX, PANW, NVEE, BMCH, ATEN, CYBR, QSR, CWEN, NIO, DELL, JMIA, UBER, CRWD, DKNG, PLTR, AOR, BIL, DRW, DVY, ESPO, EWX, FBND, FBT, FDL, FEP, FEX, FRI, FXL, GDX, GEM, GSIE, HEDJ, IDV, IGLB, IGV, IYC, IYH, JETS, PKW, QTEC, REM, REZ, ROBO, RWO, SCHA, SCHH, SOXX, SUB, USRT, VCR, VGK, VNQI, VOOV, VSS, XBI, XSD, ALSK, ALL, AFG, NLY, AINV, ITUB, BMO, BCS, BF.B, GIB, CFFN, CTXS, NNN, ABEV, CXW, DKS, FRT, HRB, HAL, HLIT, HL, HSY, HRL, ING, JKHY, KMT, LVS, LOGI, MPWR, RBC, REG, RBA, POOL, SNPS, TSCO, VNO, WPC, GWW, WHR, WWD, ZION, TXMD, SMFG, ET, DHY, VVR, GAB, EVV, QQQX, MELI, AGNC, VIPS, PFSI, SAIC, RNG, AMC, FSK, ZDGE, KREF, AFIN, CTVA, CARR, DFEB, DGRW, FAN, FCG, FIVG, FIW, FPE, FXD, FXH, FXN, FXZ, HYEM, IVE, IYG, QABA, QQXT, SCHC, SHM, TDIV, TFI, USO, VIXY, VXF, VYMI, XAR,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,526 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 95.89%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,347 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,717 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,318 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.08%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,570 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.87%
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 178,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $623.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $121.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4925.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 835.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 123,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 359.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 245.19%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Graco Inc (GGG)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Graco Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Sawtooth Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.
