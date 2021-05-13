Logo
Pier Capital, LLC Buys Maximus Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, Diodes Inc, Sells 1Life Healthcare Inc, Mimecast, Amedisys Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Pier Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Maximus Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, Diodes Inc, Moelis, Power Integrations Inc, sells 1Life Healthcare Inc, Mimecast, Amedisys Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Elastic NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pier Capital, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pier Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pier+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pier Capital, LLC
  1. Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 716,874 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.59%
  2. Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 182,118 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  3. Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 163,623 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.72%
  4. Fabrinet (FN) - 159,551 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
  5. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 317,995 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 313,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $70.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 154,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 216,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $87.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 143,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 203,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 205,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 106276.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 148,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 716,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 113.96%. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 90,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 144.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 162,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 175.28%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 280,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Papa John's International Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 163,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Sold Out: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The sale prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pier Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pier Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pier Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pier Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pier Capital, LLC keeps buying
