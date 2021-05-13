Pier Capital, LLC Buys Maximus Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, Diodes Inc, Sells 1Life Healthcare Inc, Mimecast, Amedisys Inc

New Purchases: ACLS, DIOD, MC, POWI, GBCI, HXL, ALGM, MGNI, MTOR, SEER, ALEC, CDXS, SPT, AFIB, RAVN, YEXT, LIND, SDC,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Pier Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Maximus Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, Diodes Inc, Moelis, Power Integrations Inc, sells 1Life Healthcare Inc, Mimecast, Amedisys Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Elastic NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pier Capital, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 716,874 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.59% Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 182,118 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 163,623 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.72% Fabrinet (FN) - 159,551 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 317,995 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 313,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $70.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 154,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 216,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $87.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 143,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 203,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 205,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 106276.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 148,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 716,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 113.96%. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 90,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 144.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 162,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 175.28%. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 280,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Papa John's International Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 163,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The sale prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24.