Neumann Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IEMG, GS, WBA,
- Added Positions: DLS, DSI, EFA, ESGD, VT, AMZN, VCIT, IEFA, LQD, MCK, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: EEMV, IJR, HYG, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, IJH, VLO, GOOGL, IJT, VIG, IJK, IJJ, DIA, IJS, IUSG, IWM, JKH, EFV, V, TGT, IWB, IWR, SCHW,
- Sold Out: BIV,
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 177,065 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 120,350 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 45,499 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 165,936 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.84%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,394 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.
