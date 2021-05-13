Neumann Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: IEMG, GS, WBA,

IEMG, GS, WBA, Added Positions: DLS, DSI, EFA, ESGD, VT, AMZN, VCIT, IEFA, LQD, MCK, PFE,

DLS, DSI, EFA, ESGD, VT, AMZN, VCIT, IEFA, LQD, MCK, PFE, Reduced Positions: EEMV, IJR, HYG, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, IJH, VLO, GOOGL, IJT, VIG, IJK, IJJ, DIA, IJS, IUSG, IWM, JKH, EFV, V, TGT, IWB, IWR, SCHW,

EEMV, IJR, HYG, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, IJH, VLO, GOOGL, IJT, VIG, IJK, IJJ, DIA, IJS, IUSG, IWM, JKH, EFV, V, TGT, IWB, IWR, SCHW, Sold Out: BIV,

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Neumann Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Neumann Capital Management, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neumann Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumann+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 177,065 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 120,350 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 45,499 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 165,936 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.84% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,394 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.