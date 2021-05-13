Weitz Investment Management Inc Buys AutoZone Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diageo PLC, CarMax Inc

New Purchases: DNB,

Investment company Weitz Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys AutoZone Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diageo PLC, CarMax Inc, Oracle Corp, Summit Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weitz Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Weitz Investment Management Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 566,300 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 61,860 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 395,200 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.41% Aon PLC (AON) - 422,850 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 615,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Weitz Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 2184.29%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1533.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 39,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 392,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.

Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Weitz Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.