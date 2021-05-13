Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. Buys Western Digital Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Sells Tower Semiconductor, Glu Mobile Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc

New Purchases: WDC, TRIP, ETWO, FLEX, ALGM, MTSI, RCL,

WDC, TRIP, ETWO, FLEX, ALGM, MTSI, RCL, Added Positions: CZR, RSI,

CZR, RSI, Reduced Positions: COMM, INTC, ZNGA,

COMM, INTC, ZNGA, Sold Out: TSEM, GLUU, ACIW, TLS, ACIA, MU,

Investment company Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Western Digital Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Flex, Allegro Microsystems Inc, sells Tower Semiconductor, Glu Mobile Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 697,602 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) - 2,080,945 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 603,151 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,987,203 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 2,952,230 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.9%. The holding were 697,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 603,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 2,952,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 998,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 659,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 225,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 84.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 300,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.