Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. Buys Western Digital Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Sells Tower Semiconductor, Glu Mobile Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc

- New Purchases: WDC, TRIP, ETWO, FLEX, ALGM, MTSI, RCL,
- Added Positions: CZR, RSI,
- Reduced Positions: COMM, INTC, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: TSEM, GLUU, ACIW, TLS, ACIA, MU,
For the details of Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+haven+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 697,602 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) - 2,080,945 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
- TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 603,151 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,987,203 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 2,952,230 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.9%. The holding were 697,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 603,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 2,952,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 998,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 659,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 225,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 84.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 300,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53.Sold Out: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.
