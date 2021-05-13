Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys A.O. Smith Corp, Magna International Inc, Schlumberger, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Splunk Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: AOS, MGA, CDNA, GRMN, ZS, FRC, BIDU, INGR, GLW, IHG, CAH, TROW, GWW, ZBH, DAL, BWA, FTNT,
- Added Positions: SLB, EWJ, GGG, CB, XOM, AMZN, CVX, DBSDY, EEFT, SBNY, PANW, CCOI, ORCL, LIN, FB, GILD, ABMD, RTX, GSBD, EEM, ECL, SYK, KMI, EPAM, VLO, ABBV, CLX, WNS, V, TTNDY, BMO, WY, WST, BDX, UL, TD, TMO, BRK.B, OMAB, BX, DLR, PFPT, AZN, ICLR, ATR, KHC, EUFN, APD, PFF, VB, LOW, CINF, WELL, HON, NEE, SHW, ITW, IP, IRM, KMB, CMCSA, MSM, PFE, DASTY, CNI, ETN, BND, GM, ALL, COP, FFIV, IVE, DEO, VTI, F, VXUS, GMED, BP, HBAN, BEP, RDS.B, NDSN, CHKP, PAYX, UPS, RPM, RDS.A, TU, R, BAM,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, SPLK, A, CHGG, ABT, NVDA, GPN, RSG, DFS, EXPGY, TCEHY, PEP, MDLZ, PYPL, ASML, EQIX, EDU, GOOGL, HD, VRTX, EFA, HDB, MPWR, TSM, VGSH, DIS, CGEMY, BABA, VCSH, CVS, EA, AMED, CSCO, DE, DD, IDXX, INTC, SJM, JPM, MCD, VTRS, OMCL, PG, TGT, TYL, UNH, AVGO, ZEN, IWM, MMM, AMT, AMAT, ADP, BAC, BAX, BLK, BA, LLY, EMR, EXC, GD, GE, MMC, MCHP, PPG, ROK, ROST, SMG, VFC, VZ, WBA, RGA, FLT, WDAY, PEN, IJH, IVW, IWB, SPY, ADBE, MO, AMGN, TFC, C, CL, ED, CFR, ENB, ESS, GNTX, GPC, GS, HSY, K, NEOG, NUVA, PNW, PGR, QCOM, SNA, TRV, USB, WFC, MA, PM, APTV, PSX, VEEV, GOOG, GLOB, FLOT, GVI, SHY, USIG, VCIT, VYM,
- Sold Out: FXI, AEP, MASI, FEYE, GLD,
For the details of Azimuth Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azimuth+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Azimuth Capital Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 469,909 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,360 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 189,886 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 211,400 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,513 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.03%
Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 161,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 212,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 114,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $160.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 146.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 802,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 176,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Graco Inc (GGG)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Graco Inc by 62.64%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 283,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 106.44%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 383,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Azimuth Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Azimuth Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Azimuth Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Azimuth Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Azimuth Capital Management LLC keeps buying