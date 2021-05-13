Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys A.O. Smith Corp, Magna International Inc, Schlumberger, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Splunk Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

New Purchases: AOS, MGA, CDNA, GRMN, ZS, FRC, BIDU, INGR, GLW, IHG, CAH, TROW, GWW, ZBH, DAL, BWA, FTNT,

AOS, MGA, CDNA, GRMN, ZS, FRC, BIDU, INGR, GLW, IHG, CAH, TROW, GWW, ZBH, DAL, BWA, FTNT, Added Positions: SLB, EWJ, GGG, CB, XOM, AMZN, CVX, DBSDY, EEFT, SBNY, PANW, CCOI, ORCL, LIN, FB, GILD, ABMD, RTX, GSBD, EEM, ECL, SYK, KMI, EPAM, VLO, ABBV, CLX, WNS, V, TTNDY, BMO, WY, WST, BDX, UL, TD, TMO, BRK.B, OMAB, BX, DLR, PFPT, AZN, ICLR, ATR, KHC, EUFN, APD, PFF, VB, LOW, CINF, WELL, HON, NEE, SHW, ITW, IP, IRM, KMB, CMCSA, MSM, PFE, DASTY, CNI, ETN, BND, GM, ALL, COP, FFIV, IVE, DEO, VTI, F, VXUS, GMED, BP, HBAN, BEP, RDS.B, NDSN, CHKP, PAYX, UPS, RPM, RDS.A, TU, R, BAM,

SLB, EWJ, GGG, CB, XOM, AMZN, CVX, DBSDY, EEFT, SBNY, PANW, CCOI, ORCL, LIN, FB, GILD, ABMD, RTX, GSBD, EEM, ECL, SYK, KMI, EPAM, VLO, ABBV, CLX, WNS, V, TTNDY, BMO, WY, WST, BDX, UL, TD, TMO, BRK.B, OMAB, BX, DLR, PFPT, AZN, ICLR, ATR, KHC, EUFN, APD, PFF, VB, LOW, CINF, WELL, HON, NEE, SHW, ITW, IP, IRM, KMB, CMCSA, MSM, PFE, DASTY, CNI, ETN, BND, GM, ALL, COP, FFIV, IVE, DEO, VTI, F, VXUS, GMED, BP, HBAN, BEP, RDS.B, NDSN, CHKP, PAYX, UPS, RPM, RDS.A, TU, R, BAM, Reduced Positions: XLF, SPLK, A, CHGG, ABT, NVDA, GPN, RSG, DFS, EXPGY, TCEHY, PEP, MDLZ, PYPL, ASML, EQIX, EDU, GOOGL, HD, VRTX, EFA, HDB, MPWR, TSM, VGSH, DIS, CGEMY, BABA, VCSH, CVS, EA, AMED, CSCO, DE, DD, IDXX, INTC, SJM, JPM, MCD, VTRS, OMCL, PG, TGT, TYL, UNH, AVGO, ZEN, IWM, MMM, AMT, AMAT, ADP, BAC, BAX, BLK, BA, LLY, EMR, EXC, GD, GE, MMC, MCHP, PPG, ROK, ROST, SMG, VFC, VZ, WBA, RGA, FLT, WDAY, PEN, IJH, IVW, IWB, SPY, ADBE, MO, AMGN, TFC, C, CL, ED, CFR, ENB, ESS, GNTX, GPC, GS, HSY, K, NEOG, NUVA, PNW, PGR, QCOM, SNA, TRV, USB, WFC, MA, PM, APTV, PSX, VEEV, GOOG, GLOB, FLOT, GVI, SHY, USIG, VCIT, VYM,

XLF, SPLK, A, CHGG, ABT, NVDA, GPN, RSG, DFS, EXPGY, TCEHY, PEP, MDLZ, PYPL, ASML, EQIX, EDU, GOOGL, HD, VRTX, EFA, HDB, MPWR, TSM, VGSH, DIS, CGEMY, BABA, VCSH, CVS, EA, AMED, CSCO, DE, DD, IDXX, INTC, SJM, JPM, MCD, VTRS, OMCL, PG, TGT, TYL, UNH, AVGO, ZEN, IWM, MMM, AMT, AMAT, ADP, BAC, BAX, BLK, BA, LLY, EMR, EXC, GD, GE, MMC, MCHP, PPG, ROK, ROST, SMG, VFC, VZ, WBA, RGA, FLT, WDAY, PEN, IJH, IVW, IWB, SPY, ADBE, MO, AMGN, TFC, C, CL, ED, CFR, ENB, ESS, GNTX, GPC, GS, HSY, K, NEOG, NUVA, PNW, PGR, QCOM, SNA, TRV, USB, WFC, MA, PM, APTV, PSX, VEEV, GOOG, GLOB, FLOT, GVI, SHY, USIG, VCIT, VYM, Sold Out: FXI, AEP, MASI, FEYE, GLD,

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Azimuth Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys A.O. Smith Corp, Magna International Inc, Schlumberger, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Graco Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Splunk Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Chegg Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azimuth Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Azimuth Capital Management LLC owns 301 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Azimuth Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azimuth+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 469,909 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,360 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 189,886 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 211,400 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,513 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.03%

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 161,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 212,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 114,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $160.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 146.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 802,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 176,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Graco Inc by 62.64%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 283,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 106.44%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 383,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.