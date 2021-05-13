Logo
QS Investors, LLC Buys Primo Water Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Kroger Co, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company QS Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Primo Water Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Kroger Co, Clorox Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Zions Bancorp NA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QS Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, QS Investors, LLC owns 1164 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QS Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qs+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QS Investors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 11,273,250 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,786,030 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 2,486,380 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.03%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,649,579 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,833,288 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%
New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $215.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 393,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 102.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,011,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 255.24%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $182.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 121,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 103.84%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 714.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 138.84%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $262.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Sold Out: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of QS Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. QS Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. QS Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QS Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QS Investors, LLC keeps buying
