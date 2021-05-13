QS Investors, LLC Buys Primo Water Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Kroger Co, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: PRMW, TOL, HII, RPV, ACRS, VER, NUS, ANAT, PDS, SIG, SWX, CAI, LRN, CARE, CLDT, NXPI, GPRO, ADAP, MYOV, HEXO, IFRX, ASO, ATGE, FOSL, IDCC, FRPT, EQBK, CBRL, SYBX, PEN, HLI, KMX, XHR, TCON, TCMD, W, CZR, CCL, WPG, SC, KIN, BHR, GLYC, AIT, APT, HYLN, AIRC, BNL, PTON, AVTR, ALC, ORTX, AMTB, CLSD, BRY, KREF, SD, ACGL, ICHR, ATNI, APVO, ENPH, PLUG, WDC, URI, MUX, TRMB, GIL, GPI, SAFM, HAIN, PCH, GLP, PCTI, OSTK, MOV, MATW, MKL, MTB, LAZ, KIRK, HPP, RMAX, KRNY, LPI, CCEP, MOS, STAG, FIX, CYH, MGNX, FAF, CVLG, GNRC, CDG0, DRI, WFG, TNK, EXPE,

IWB, VEU, PG, KR, CLX, COST, TLT, HRL, VXUS, CBRE, CMI, NEM, SAGE, RE, IRM, JLL, NKE, SGEN, TJX, TGT, TSLA, IEFA, VBK, MMM, AMD, MAN, TXN, EFA, FAST, GOOGL, MTD, MSFT, ODFL, REGN, UPS, CACG, EFAV, AEP, ABC, DKS, EL, USB, VRTX, WY, BGCP, CNHI, HYLB, USMV, ACAD, AVT, BIO, KO, ERF, FDX, GIS, HALO, QDEL, RY, TTWO, WMT, POR, HCA, FB, GOOG, SYF, VOO, PLD, ATVI, AMT, GOLD, BZH, BBY, CNQ, CAH, CHKP, CIEN, C, CAG, ED, DVN, UFS, NEE, HAFC, MNST, HIG, HT, KSU, LNC, LPX, LOW, MAS, MCK, OMI, PEP, PFE, MODV, PHM, RHI, SHEN, TER, UNFI, UHS, VZ, GWW, TGH, PM, FTNT, DOOR, ICLR, SYRS, EAF, ZM, VNQ, VWO, AMSF, T, ABT, ABEO, AFL, A, ARE, ALGN, AEE, BAC, BDX, BF.B, VIAC, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, CL, CMCSA, COP, STZ, INGR, DXCM, DRH, DLR, INFI, DUK, EW, EA, EQR, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FLO, PEAK, WELL, HLF, IDXX, IFF, IP, ISRG, JACK, KGC, MDLZ, LOGI, MKC, MED, MAA, MOH, FIZZ, NTUS, NLS, NSC, ES, NWN, OKE, PCG, PKI, PGR, PRU, QCOM, WRK, RUSHA, SBAC, SAFT, SRE, SWBI, SO, SPTN, SMP, STT, SYY, TROW, TEX, GEO, TWI, TD, TSN, UNM, USNA, VTR, WPC, WERN, WST, WTM, XEL, AUY, FTS, OC, EBS, GLUU, TMUS, TEL, AWK, APEI, FOR, SATS, CIXX, AQN, V, KDP, DG, PACB, BAH, INN, YELP, RLGY, FANG, ZTS, SFM, AAOI, MMI, CBAY, RARE, XENT, HUBS, FGEN, QRVO, DEA, BPMC, TDOC, KHC, SQ, USFD, HOME, CWH, VST, LW, JNCE, ROKU, VICI, SPOT, BJ, FOXA, CYCN, PINS, BYND, BEPC, BEKE, IGF, PSP, Reduced Positions: IEF, BND, IVV, HBAN, IBM, IJH, ZION, SJM, MU, CWB, VEA, INTU, BIIB, CVS, AGG, BNDX, LYB, DOV, CRM, TIP, VB, ABBV, SCHX, SPY, CVX, DECK, XOM, NRG, IWM, SCHA, BXP, BMY, CHE, SR, SCCO, CSX, CCOI, NOC, LUV, UNH, WFC, BK, MGM, VEEV, PYPL, VCIT, AMGN, AAPL, ETN, EMR, FCN, GT, JNJ, LRCX, NVDA, OMC, PAYX, PXD, BKNG, STX, SPG, NVCR, CRWD, WORK, DIV, IWD, SJNK, SPHD, ALE, AMG, HES, AMAT, ADM, ARWR, AVA, BNS, BAX, CPB, CHD, CCI, DTE, EOG, EQT, FDP, GD, HAL, HTLF, IPG, JPM, K, KEY, KMB, KIM, MAC, MRK, VTRS, OTTR, PPL, PKG, PNW, PEG, PSA, O, RCII, SLB, LSI, STLD, TU, TBBK, CUBE, VLO, WDFC, DIS, WMB, INT, EBAY, EVR, WU, CSIQ, EURN, DAN, MPC, PSX, GLPI, BABA, FLGT, YUMC, BKR, SAIL, INMD, AAXJ, JNK, MBB, RWX, SCHH, VBR, VTI, ADTN, ADC, APD, ALX, ALXN, LNT, DOX, ACC, AXP, AMP, AME, ADI, AON, APOG, MTOR, AIZ, AZO, ADP, AVB, AXS, BCE, BIDU, BIG, BMRN, SAM, BPFH, BSX, CRAI, COG, CDNS, CM, COF, PRDO, CASY, CPF, LNG, CI, XEC, CRUS, CTSH, CNS, CMA, NNN, BVN, CNX, COO, CXW, BAP, TCOM, DHI, DVA, DE, DLTR, D, DD, OVV, ENDP, ESS, EXC, FNB, FMC, FITB, FISI, THFF, FBC, FFIC, FCX, GE, GCO, GTY, GILD, GPN, HWC, THG, LHX, HVT, HE, HCSG, EHC, HP, HSIC, HPQ, HIBB, HIW, HFC, HON, INCY, IMKTA, INTC, TILE, ISBC, JBL, JCI, JNPR, KBH, KLAC, KT, KSS, LTC, TBI, LH, LAMR, LXP, LYV, LMT, MDC, TELL, MGA, MTW, MRO, MCS, MLM, MMS, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MCY, MS, MSI, MUR, VXRT, EGOV, NFG, NHI, NOV, NEOG, NTES, NTCT, NFLX, NTGR, NYCB, NVAX, ORLY, OXY, ORCL, OFG, PNC, PRK, PH, PBCT, PEBO, TPC, PETS, PDCE, BPOP, LIN, PRGS, PFS, DGX, RDN, RPT, RRC, RF, RSG, RMD, RAD, ROK, ROST, RUTH, SLG, SGMO, SANM, SCHN, SHW, SWN, STAA, SBUX, SCS, SYK, SNPS, TTMI, TTEC, TFX, TSCO, TYL, UMPQ, USM, RTX, VAR, VSH, CMPR, VMC, WDR, WAT, ANTM, WSBC, WLTW, WGO, XRX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZUMZ, HAYN, PERI, VNDA, MA, CVLT, DEI, LBTYK, CPRX, PRIM, PODD, CLNE, MASI, MRTX, SRNE, HROW, TNET, TFII, AVGO, CIT, CHTR, PDM, PRI, GNMK, CBOE, ELMD, TAL, TRGP, KMI, YNDX, ANGI, REGI, MTDR, VIPS, ACRE, NOW, TPH, APAM, ENTA, CMRX, IQV, NRZ, FPRX, SAIC, CRTO, TWTR, ESNT, NMIH, XNCR, EGRX, PCTY, ATEN, OUT, NAVI, JD, DNOW, VRTV, TTOO, CFG, CYBR, BSIG, GWB, NVRO, ENVA, STOR, ETSY, ALRM, RGNX, PFGC, HPE, FCPT, BGNE, HRI, FHB, MEDP, ZTO, GDS, INSW, ZLAB, NMRK, ILPT, COLD, CHX, TRTN, PDD, ARLO, NIO, MRNA, OTIS, ACWV, BKLN, BWX, EMLC, HDV, SHY, WIP,

New York, NY, based Investment company QS Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Primo Water Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Kroger Co, Clorox Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Zions Bancorp NA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QS Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, QS Investors, LLC owns 1164 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 11,273,250 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,786,030 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 2,486,380 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.03% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,649,579 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,833,288 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $215.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 393,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 102.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,011,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 255.24%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $182.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 121,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 103.84%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 714.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 138.84%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $262.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.