Edge Capital Group, LLC Buys State Street Corporation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sanofi SA, Carrier Global Corp

STT, CF, AZN, BG, ING, HPE, PICK, TPL, EOG, XBI, AGO, VPU, PTON, GD, FEYE, ASML, AON, PRSP, AXTA, PBA, WMB, URBN, UNM, C, STZ, DVN, HTLF, GSKY, Added Positions: IWD, VYM, BP, NEE, INTC, UNP, RTX, MDY, MINT, RSP, OKE, EEM, ALB, SCHV, EFA, AMD, VTV, ORCC, BABA, VTWO, QQQ, MTUM, BA, COST, WORK, CONE, UNH, HON, NVDA, LLY, UL, CRM, NFLX, FNDE, GPK, MO, TFC, GE, ORCL, BMY, ROK, DUK, D, DD, PYPL, HAS, MELI, TMUS, VZ,

IWD, VYM, BP, NEE, INTC, UNP, RTX, MDY, MINT, RSP, OKE, EEM, ALB, SCHV, EFA, AMD, VTV, ORCC, BABA, VTWO, QQQ, MTUM, BA, COST, WORK, CONE, UNH, HON, NVDA, LLY, UL, CRM, NFLX, FNDE, GPK, MO, TFC, GE, ORCL, BMY, ROK, DUK, D, DD, PYPL, HAS, MELI, TMUS, VZ, Reduced Positions: GLD, CARR, NVS, VOO, SPY, NEU, BUD, SBUX, AAPL, IEMG, IBM, AMZN, CVX, ACWI, VIG, IWM, GOOGL, KO, KMI, IVV, TSM, WMT, VWO, AVGO, WRK, IWF, GLDM, ABBV, ABT, VEU, XLK, HD, T, EPD, JPM, MMP, VGT, GOOG, QCOM, KLAC, MSFT, ET, TGT, MCD, SCHX, IEFA, MRK, BDX, SCHB, IJH, CSCO, FB, PEP, EFG, UPS, SCHG, IWS, TMO, BLK, CVS, IUSV, BRK.B, VB, PAA, DIS, VEA, LMT, ENB, V, XOM, DFS, VUG, PFE, WES, EEMA, VTEB, VO, APD, SCZ, VOE, ROP, AMGN, ADBE, TJX, SCHA, IWN, SCHW, IUSG, ITOT, WFC, CL, COP, DIA, CFR, DKNG, DCP, MLM, HCA, PKI, PM,

GLD, CARR, NVS, VOO, SPY, NEU, BUD, SBUX, AAPL, IEMG, IBM, AMZN, CVX, ACWI, VIG, IWM, GOOGL, KO, KMI, IVV, TSM, WMT, VWO, AVGO, WRK, IWF, GLDM, ABBV, ABT, VEU, XLK, HD, T, EPD, JPM, MMP, VGT, GOOG, QCOM, KLAC, MSFT, ET, TGT, MCD, SCHX, IEFA, MRK, BDX, SCHB, IJH, CSCO, FB, PEP, EFG, UPS, SCHG, IWS, TMO, BLK, CVS, IUSV, BRK.B, VB, PAA, DIS, VEA, LMT, ENB, V, XOM, DFS, VUG, PFE, WES, EEMA, VTEB, VO, APD, SCZ, VOE, ROP, AMGN, ADBE, TJX, SCHA, IWN, SCHW, IUSG, ITOT, WFC, CL, COP, DIA, CFR, DKNG, DCP, MLM, HCA, PKI, PM, Sold Out: SNY, IVW, SCHO, SBR, LH, GS, IJR, BSV, CLX, XLV, IBB, DGRO, SE, LBRDK, TWTR, MAXR, BX, TCP, MGM, HEP, FUN, WPX,

Investment company Edge Capital Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys State Street Corporation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, BP PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sanofi SA, Carrier Global Corp, Novartis AG, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Edge Capital Group, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edge Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edge+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,213,933 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,133 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 916,540 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 164,400 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.87% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 795,923 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 140,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 149,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 116,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 453,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 144,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 142.14%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 110,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 1847.39%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 257,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 116.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 137,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 119,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 147,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sabine Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.06 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.