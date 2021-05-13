Edge Capital Group, LLC Buys State Street Corporation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sanofi SA, Carrier Global Corp

- New Purchases: STT, CF, AZN, BG, ING, HPE, PICK, TPL, EOG, XBI, AGO, VPU, PTON, GD, FEYE, ASML, AON, PRSP, AXTA, PBA, WMB, URBN, UNM, C, STZ, DVN, HTLF, GSKY,
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,213,933 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,133 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 916,540 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 164,400 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.87%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 795,923 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 140,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 149,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 116,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ING Groep NV (ING)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 453,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 144,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 142.14%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 110,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 1847.39%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 257,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 116.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 137,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 119,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 147,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sabine Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.06 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.52.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.
