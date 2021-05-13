Logo
Edge Capital Group, LLC Buys State Street Corporation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sanofi SA, Carrier Global Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Edge Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys State Street Corporation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, BP PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sanofi SA, Carrier Global Corp, Novartis AG, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Edge Capital Group, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edge Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edge+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edge Capital Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,213,933 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,133 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
  3. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 916,540 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 164,400 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.87%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 795,923 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 140,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 149,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 116,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ING Groep NV (ING)

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 453,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 144,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 142.14%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 110,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 1847.39%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 257,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 116.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 137,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 119,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 147,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sabine Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.06 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.



