Amerivest Investment Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells Amphenol Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Life Storage Inc

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Amerivest Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Amphenol Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Life Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amerivest Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Amerivest Investment Management LLC owns 613 stocks with a total value of $13.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Amerivest Investment Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Amerivest Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Amerivest Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Amerivest Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Amerivest Investment Management LLC keeps buying
For the details of Amerivest Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amerivest+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 17,832,594 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 19,424,657 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 32,347,292 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 14,570,994 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,152,977 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.
