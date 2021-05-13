Amerivest Investment Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells Amphenol Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Life Storage Inc

New Purchases: RPV,

RPV, Reduced Positions: APH, LSI,

APH, LSI, Sold Out: LUMN,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Amerivest Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Amphenol Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Life Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amerivest Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Amerivest Investment Management LLC owns 613 stocks with a total value of $13.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 17,832,594 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 19,424,657 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 32,347,292 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 14,570,994 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,152,977 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.

Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.