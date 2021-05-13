Blackhill Capital Inc Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Kronos Bio Inc, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: KRON,
- Added Positions: ELAN, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, ZTS, BAX, MRK, TR,
- Sold Out: TCP, VTRS,
For the details of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackhill+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 4,024,970 shares, 62.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 322,830 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio.
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 233,566 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 189,300 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,800 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Blackhill Capital Inc initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $27 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $29.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 579,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Blackhill Capital Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Blackhill Capital Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC. Also check out:
1. BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC keeps buying