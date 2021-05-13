Martin Currie Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: NVDA,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Martin Currie Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC, Cosan, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Currie Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Martin Currie Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,337,681 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,473,074 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 480,412 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% Linde PLC (LIN) - 462,653 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 99,300 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%

Martin Currie Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $546.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 125,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 363,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $4.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,078,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.