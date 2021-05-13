Wealthquest Corp Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: VB, CAT, DE, NSC, DUK, DVY, VXUS,

VB, CAT, DE, NSC, DUK, DVY, VXUS, Added Positions: ISTB, VV, IEFA, SPAB, SHY, BSV, VO, SPY, AOA, IEI, JPM, AOR, AOM, ABT, TSLA, MRK, MCD, JNJ, IBM, ENB, APD, MMM, ABBV, V, WBA, ORCL, XOM, SUB,

ISTB, VV, IEFA, SPAB, SHY, BSV, VO, SPY, AOA, IEI, JPM, AOR, AOM, ABT, TSLA, MRK, MCD, JNJ, IBM, ENB, APD, MMM, ABBV, V, WBA, ORCL, XOM, SUB, Reduced Positions: IJR, USMV, VOO, IEMG, PG, ITOT, AGG, BRK.B, SPSB, IUSV, IVV, VUG, IUSG, SPTS, VWO, EFV, EFG, AMZN, LCNB, CVX, CTAS, AMGN, ITW, GOOGL, VZ, IVW, SPLG, NEE, AXP, BMY, VIG, CMCSA, IWB, IVE, GE, NVDA, LIN, USB, UNP,

IJR, USMV, VOO, IEMG, PG, ITOT, AGG, BRK.B, SPSB, IUSV, IVV, VUG, IUSG, SPTS, VWO, EFV, EFG, AMZN, LCNB, CVX, CTAS, AMGN, ITW, GOOGL, VZ, IVW, SPLG, NEE, AXP, BMY, VIG, CMCSA, IWB, IVE, GE, NVDA, LIN, USB, UNP, Sold Out: ADBE, BSX, CHKP, TJX, MA, SCHX,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Wealthquest Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthquest Corp. As of 2021Q1, Wealthquest Corp owns 115 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthquest Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthquest+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 679,095 shares, 25.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 343,355 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 146,087 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 451,316 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 195,052 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 41,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $287.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 361,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.90%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 118.00%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Wealthquest Corp sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.