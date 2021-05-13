B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Marchex Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Sells National Holdings Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Marchex Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Sells National Holdings Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Marchex Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, Software Acquisition Group Inc II, sells National Holdings Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, B. Riley Financial, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.+riley+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B. Riley Financial, Inc.
  1. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 27,291,437 shares, 31.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.70%
  2. Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 3,658,103 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%
  3. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) - 6,531,279 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 5,848,317 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio.
  5. Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 8,547,611 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Marchex Inc (MCHX)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Marchex Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $2.93. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,551,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 201,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 84,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 102,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in DCP Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.21%. The holding were 27,291,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: National Holdings Corp (NHLD)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in National Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $2.91 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDRU)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.76.

Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: LF Capital Acquisition Corp (LFAC)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Sold Out: Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $3.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of B. Riley Financial, Inc.. Also check out:

1. B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B. Riley Financial, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider