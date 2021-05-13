B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Marchex Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Sells National Holdings Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: MCHX, KVHI, SPH, SAII, TURN, DCP, WTTR, HPX,

Investment company B. Riley Financial, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Marchex Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, Software Acquisition Group Inc II, sells National Holdings Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, B. Riley Financial, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.+riley+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 27,291,437 shares, 31.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.70% Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 3,658,103 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56% Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) - 6,531,279 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 5,848,317 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 8,547,611 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Marchex Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $2.93. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,551,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 201,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 84,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 102,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in DCP Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.21%. The holding were 27,291,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in National Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $2.91 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.76.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $3.82.