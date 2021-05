AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Oracle Corp, Pfizer Inc, Caterpillar Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Nike Inc, Comcast Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Cerner Corp, sells Oracle Corp, Pfizer Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owns 1158 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nike Inc (NKE) - 145,725 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 977.77% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 238,134 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 282,851 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. New Position ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 320,921 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.01% Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 178,814 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 839.35%

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 238,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 282,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 82,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 119,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 977.77%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 145,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 839.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 178,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 1484.90%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 175,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 853.58%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 97,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1219.83%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 136,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 424.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 173,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.