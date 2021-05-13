Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Athene Holding, Cedar Fair LP

New Purchases: PNC, KWEB, AIA, ARW, XLI, GUNR, ACWI, DOCU, FRC, WFC, NTRS, FITB, ENB, C, ASML, MHLD, CLSD,

PNC, KWEB, AIA, ARW, XLI, GUNR, ACWI, DOCU, FRC, WFC, NTRS, FITB, ENB, C, ASML, MHLD, CLSD, Added Positions: JPM, VIG, IJS, VUG, SPY, AMZN, BAC, IGV, MINT, HTPA.U, IHI, DIS, FDN, DGRO, VRTX, IQLT, MSFT, UPS, NVDA, UNH, ZTS, MS, FREQ, GS, AAPL, IJR, AVGO, XLK, VGT, VFH, VBK, QUAL, QQQ, REGN, MLM, MET, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, PID, MRBK, ABT, KKR, TSLA, HD, BLK, ET, NFLX, CSCO, MCD, ICE, HON, KBWB, ENDP, DXCM, COST, SOXX, VTRS, CVS, AMGN, ATAX, ADBE, CB, XSW, SYK, ABBV, SQ, OKTA, SE, CVET, V, WMT, VZ, IJH, CIBR, SBUX, EWU, IEFA, IEMG, GM, MDT,

JPM, VIG, IJS, VUG, SPY, AMZN, BAC, IGV, MINT, HTPA.U, IHI, DIS, FDN, DGRO, VRTX, IQLT, MSFT, UPS, NVDA, UNH, ZTS, MS, FREQ, GS, AAPL, IJR, AVGO, XLK, VGT, VFH, VBK, QUAL, QQQ, REGN, MLM, MET, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, PID, MRBK, ABT, KKR, TSLA, HD, BLK, ET, NFLX, CSCO, MCD, ICE, HON, KBWB, ENDP, DXCM, COST, SOXX, VTRS, CVS, AMGN, ATAX, ADBE, CB, XSW, SYK, ABBV, SQ, OKTA, SE, CVET, V, WMT, VZ, IJH, CIBR, SBUX, EWU, IEFA, IEMG, GM, MDT, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, BRMK, BXMT, FUN, PYPL, CRM, GOOG, FCX, APO, FB, BX, SGEN, BABA, PKW, ACI, BND, AMCX, VYMI, GBDC, ARCC, MMP, LMT, EPD, DISCA, BCRX, RDS.B, WLTW, STX, NOC, CBRE, BMY, IWB, TLT, VOT, AGEN,

BRK.B, BRMK, BXMT, FUN, PYPL, CRM, GOOG, FCX, APO, FB, BX, SGEN, BABA, PKW, ACI, BND, AMCX, VYMI, GBDC, ARCC, MMP, LMT, EPD, DISCA, BCRX, RDS.B, WLTW, STX, NOC, CBRE, BMY, IWB, TLT, VOT, AGEN, Sold Out: ATH, AZN, MDY, BDX, CLX, DD, GPN, STNE, MREO,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Highland Transcend Partners I Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Athene Holding, Cedar Fair LP, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. As of 2021Q1, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 325 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+financial+consultants+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 674,775 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 557,182 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 354,208 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 226,983 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,007,619 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $196.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 160,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 628.85%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $336.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 102.88%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.