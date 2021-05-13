Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Athene Holding, Cedar Fair LP

- New Purchases: PNC, KWEB, AIA, ARW, XLI, GUNR, ACWI, DOCU, FRC, WFC, NTRS, FITB, ENB, C, ASML, MHLD, CLSD,
- Added Positions: JPM, VIG, IJS, VUG, SPY, AMZN, BAC, IGV, MINT, HTPA.U, IHI, DIS, FDN, DGRO, VRTX, IQLT, MSFT, UPS, NVDA, UNH, ZTS, MS, FREQ, GS, AAPL, IJR, AVGO, XLK, VGT, VFH, VBK, QUAL, QQQ, REGN, MLM, MET, ARKW, ARKK, ARKG, PID, MRBK, ABT, KKR, TSLA, HD, BLK, ET, NFLX, CSCO, MCD, ICE, HON, KBWB, ENDP, DXCM, COST, SOXX, VTRS, CVS, AMGN, ATAX, ADBE, CB, XSW, SYK, ABBV, SQ, OKTA, SE, CVET, V, WMT, VZ, IJH, CIBR, SBUX, EWU, IEFA, IEMG, GM, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, BRMK, BXMT, FUN, PYPL, CRM, GOOG, FCX, APO, FB, BX, SGEN, BABA, PKW, ACI, BND, AMCX, VYMI, GBDC, ARCC, MMP, LMT, EPD, DISCA, BCRX, RDS.B, WLTW, STX, NOC, CBRE, BMY, IWB, TLT, VOT, AGEN,
- Sold Out: ATH, AZN, MDY, BDX, CLX, DD, GPN, STNE, MREO,
For the details of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+financial+consultants+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 674,775 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 557,182 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 354,208 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 226,983 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,007,619 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $196.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 160,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 628.85%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (HTPA.U)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $336.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 102.88%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 149,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. Also check out:
1. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northeast Financial Consultants Inc keeps buying