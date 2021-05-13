Logo
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys Apple Inc, Airbnb Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Prologis Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Airbnb Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Best Buy Co Inc, Prologis Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, CarMax Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantis+investment+advisers+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.
  1. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 132,100 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 51,280 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.24%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,200 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 42,700 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,500 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 66,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 42,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 56,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 25,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Lithium Americas Corp by 82.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 109,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Sold Out: Yelp Inc (YELP)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.. Also check out:

1. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. keeps buying
insider

insider