Jentner Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells JPMorgan Chase, iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Investment company Jentner Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jentner Corp. As of 2021Q1, Jentner Corp owns 29 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jentner Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jentner+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 604,690 shares, 38.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.10% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 154,653 shares, 30.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 76,026 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 27,786 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 43,879 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Jentner Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 19,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jentner Corp initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jentner Corp initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jentner Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 110.10%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.29%. The holding were 604,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jentner Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jentner Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.