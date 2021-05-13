Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp Buys Oncorus Inc, Sells ADC Therapeutics SA, G1 Therapeutics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: ONCR,

Investment company Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Oncorus Inc, sells ADC Therapeutics SA, G1 Therapeutics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Avrobio Inc, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp owns 10 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mpm+oncology+impact+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 3,898,422 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 3,370,982 shares, 21.21% of the total portfolio. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,069,749 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34% Oncorus Inc (ONCR) - 2,377,031 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 269,186 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.8%

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.43%. The holding were 2,377,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp sold out a holding in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp sold out a holding in Autolus Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $5.49 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.4.