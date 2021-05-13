Logo
Eversept Partners, LLC Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Catalent Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eversept Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Catalent Inc, Heska Corp, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eversept Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Eversept Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eversept Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eversept+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eversept Partners, LLC
  1. Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 16,896,796 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
  2. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 486,529 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
  3. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 806,932 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 465,983 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 695,459 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98%
New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 806,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $123.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 241,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,375,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 122,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 68,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 18688.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,405,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 303.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 4,755,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,354,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.74%. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $127.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 311,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 695,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 465,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26.

Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eversept Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Eversept Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eversept Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eversept Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eversept Partners, LLC keeps buying
insider