Eversept Partners, LLC Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Catalent Inc

- New Purchases: ARKG, XLRN, OCDX, MCK, BDX, ALNY, ACAD, HUM, ARKK, ARGX, CI, MNKD, NVAX, GH, CNC, NTRA, SRGA, LMNX, IMVT, AHAC, LXRX, ISRG, KROS, XENT, CFMS, TLGT, LQDA, IFRX, CHWY, CABA, IMMP, APTO, RGEN,
- Added Positions: CYH, AMRX, TEVA, ASND, HZNP, ALXN, HCA, DHR, BHVN, AZN, DXCM, AMRN, QGEN, UTHR, DCPH, A, AVTR, TARO, AFMD, GOCO, APLS, IQV, XGN, SRDX,
- Reduced Positions: ENSG, CTLT, HSKA, RAD, FATE, QDEL, TGTX, KDMN, NVST, GSK, MCRB, FPRX, ZGNX, ITCI, PRTA, ANTM,
- Sold Out: SRPT, AUPH, OXFD, ALT, BCRX, SNY, SESN, ANAB, ONCT, OTIC, AUTL, CNCE, CATB, TARA, KALV, MRUS, ZYME,
For the details of Eversept Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eversept+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eversept Partners, LLC
- Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 16,896,796 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 486,529 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 806,932 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 465,983 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 695,459 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98%
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 806,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $123.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 241,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,375,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 122,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 68,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 18688.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,405,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 303.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 4,755,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,354,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.74%. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $127.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 311,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 695,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 465,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.Sold Out: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26.Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eversept Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Eversept Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eversept Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eversept Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eversept Partners, LLC keeps buying