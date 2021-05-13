Eversept Partners, LLC Buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Catalent Inc

New Purchases: ARKG, XLRN, OCDX, MCK, BDX, ALNY, ACAD, HUM, ARKK, ARGX, CI, MNKD, NVAX, GH, CNC, NTRA, SRGA, LMNX, IMVT, AHAC, LXRX, ISRG, KROS, XENT, CFMS, TLGT, LQDA, IFRX, CHWY, CABA, IMMP, APTO, RGEN,

ARKG, XLRN, OCDX, MCK, BDX, ALNY, ACAD, HUM, ARKK, ARGX, CI, MNKD, NVAX, GH, CNC, NTRA, SRGA, LMNX, IMVT, AHAC, LXRX, ISRG, KROS, XENT, CFMS, TLGT, LQDA, IFRX, CHWY, CABA, IMMP, APTO, RGEN, Added Positions: CYH, AMRX, TEVA, ASND, HZNP, ALXN, HCA, DHR, BHVN, AZN, DXCM, AMRN, QGEN, UTHR, DCPH, A, AVTR, TARO, AFMD, GOCO, APLS, IQV, XGN, SRDX,

CYH, AMRX, TEVA, ASND, HZNP, ALXN, HCA, DHR, BHVN, AZN, DXCM, AMRN, QGEN, UTHR, DCPH, A, AVTR, TARO, AFMD, GOCO, APLS, IQV, XGN, SRDX, Reduced Positions: ENSG, CTLT, HSKA, RAD, FATE, QDEL, TGTX, KDMN, NVST, GSK, MCRB, FPRX, ZGNX, ITCI, PRTA, ANTM,

ENSG, CTLT, HSKA, RAD, FATE, QDEL, TGTX, KDMN, NVST, GSK, MCRB, FPRX, ZGNX, ITCI, PRTA, ANTM, Sold Out: SRPT, AUPH, OXFD, ALT, BCRX, SNY, SESN, ANAB, ONCT, OTIC, AUTL, CNCE, CATB, TARA, KALV, MRUS, ZYME,

Investment company Eversept Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Catalent Inc, Heska Corp, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eversept Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Eversept Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eversept Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eversept+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 16,896,796 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 486,529 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 806,932 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 465,983 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 695,459 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98%

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 806,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $123.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 241,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,375,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 122,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 68,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 18688.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,405,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 303.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 4,755,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,354,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.74%. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $127.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 311,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 695,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 465,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.