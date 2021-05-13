Logo
Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys Trupanion Inc, Ncino Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Trupanion Inc, Ncino Inc, Avalara Inc, Graco Inc, Anaplan Inc, sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owns 130 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advantage+alpha+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP
  1. Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 37,893 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.35%
  2. Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 74,376 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59%
  3. SLM Corp (SLM) - 461,615 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68%
  4. The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 49,510 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.41%
  5. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 24,053 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
New Purchase: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 69,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 76,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 36,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 68,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 89,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $170.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 49,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 37,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GMS Inc (GMS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in GMS Inc by 87.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.33 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 172,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 141,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 112,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Sold Out: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $151.85 and $181.53, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP.

Author's Avatar

insider