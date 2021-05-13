Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys Trupanion Inc, Ncino Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp

New Purchases: TRUP, NCNO, AVLR, GGG, PLAN, LHCG, LESL, CFX, ACCD, TNET, MEG, CW, PLUG, TPIC, AMRC, MGY, CNX, ACA, WHD, SPWR, MTDR, WLL, INT, DK, REGI, CHX, PDCE, FCEL, DRQ, MAXN, OVV, CVI, FND,

Investment company Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Trupanion Inc, Ncino Inc, Avalara Inc, Graco Inc, Anaplan Inc, sells RealPage Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owns 130 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advantage+alpha+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 37,893 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.35% Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 74,376 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59% SLM Corp (SLM) - 461,615 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68% The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 49,510 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.41% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 24,053 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 69,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 76,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 36,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 68,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 89,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $170.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 49,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 37,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in GMS Inc by 87.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.33 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 172,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 141,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 112,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $151.85 and $181.53, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.