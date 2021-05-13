Rho Capital Partners Inc Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CHPT,

CHPT, Reduced Positions: CARA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Rho Capital Partners Inc Current Portfolio ) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rho Capital Partners Inc. As of 2021Q1, Rho Capital Partners Inc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $863 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rho+capital+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 25,056,163 shares, 77.49% of the total portfolio. New Position NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 3,766,666 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) - 2,549,058 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% LiveXLive Media Inc (LIVX) - 3,724,138 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 796,458 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.

Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 77.49%. The holding were 25,056,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.