Sageworth Trust Co Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Sageworth Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Danaher Corp, TJX Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sageworth Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Sageworth Trust Co owns 268 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sageworth Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sageworth+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sageworth Trust Co
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,389,008 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 985,643 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,997,793 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 296,021 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 934,160 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $214.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $262.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp (ASPL)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2870.97%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 578,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 4542.30%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $252.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 16894.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32445.00%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1362.96%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sageworth Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Sageworth Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sageworth Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sageworth Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sageworth Trust Co keeps buying
