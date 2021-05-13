Sageworth Trust Co Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: LHX, CMI, ABC, TRV, ASPL, PFG, XOM, SLB, GLOB, LOPE, BL, ALRM, USPH, ROG, TSM, PS, PRO, ENSG, SAP, SPSC, EYE, RIO, FIVE, PCTY, PETQ, FIVN, TMX, FND, FRPT, WK, INOV, KRNT, OLLI, WSC, MEDP, PNTG, AMED, BHP, AMN, CCMP, CHKP, CHE, DSGX, EXPO, VNT, GNTX, RBA, HCSG, HSKA, CRNC, KAI, HCAT, MMS, NATI, POWI, PRAA, NEOG, PEGA, VUG, VBK, PGX, IEFA, BMTX, PHR, CNXC, GSKY, KIDS, GSHD, IBN, BBVA, ITUB, CVGW, CNI, CASS, ABEV, DEO, FMX, HDB, UNIT, LIN, UL, RDS.B, TMUS, YNDX, PRLB, INGN, TWOU, BABA,
- Added Positions: VTI, AMZN, AMLP, VXUS, VTV, DHR, TJX, BDX, GOOGL, GOOG, BLK, AMJ, BAX, QDF, GUNR, PEP, SBUX, VBR, COP, FTV, RTX, CARR, OTIS, ALC, PAYX, IEMG, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: ACWV, XLE, IAU, IWM, BRK.B, VSS, VOO, ACWX, AXP, AWK, DIS, QCOM, PFE, ORCL, NSC, LMT, APD, ETN, CVS, PG, COST, CMCSA, CRM, TXN, USB, VZ, KO, CSCO, LYB, CVX, ADP, AAPL, AMGN, AMT, HD, PNC, LLY, NKE, VTRS, MSFT, MRK, MDT, MCD, EMR, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, ICE, INTC, HON,
- Sold Out: NVDA, IWD, NEE, TIF, O, VEU, PSX, AVGO, WEC, VLO, SRE, PLD, ES, MMC, ITW, CCI, TFC,
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,389,008 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 985,643 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,997,793 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 296,021 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 934,160 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $214.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $262.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp (ASPL)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2870.97%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 578,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 4542.30%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $252.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 16894.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32445.00%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1362.96%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.
