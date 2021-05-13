Sageworth Trust Co Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: LHX, CMI, ABC, TRV, ASPL, PFG, XOM, SLB, GLOB, LOPE, BL, ALRM, USPH, ROG, TSM, PS, PRO, ENSG, SAP, SPSC, EYE, RIO, FIVE, PCTY, PETQ, FIVN, TMX, FND, FRPT, WK, INOV, KRNT, OLLI, WSC, MEDP, PNTG, AMED, BHP, AMN, CCMP, CHKP, CHE, DSGX, EXPO, VNT, GNTX, RBA, HCSG, HSKA, CRNC, KAI, HCAT, MMS, NATI, POWI, PRAA, NEOG, PEGA, VUG, VBK, PGX, IEFA, BMTX, PHR, CNXC, GSKY, KIDS, GSHD, IBN, BBVA, ITUB, CVGW, CNI, CASS, ABEV, DEO, FMX, HDB, UNIT, LIN, UL, RDS.B, TMUS, YNDX, PRLB, INGN, TWOU, BABA,

LHX, CMI, ABC, TRV, ASPL, PFG, XOM, SLB, GLOB, LOPE, BL, ALRM, USPH, ROG, TSM, PS, PRO, ENSG, SAP, SPSC, EYE, RIO, FIVE, PCTY, PETQ, FIVN, TMX, FND, FRPT, WK, INOV, KRNT, OLLI, WSC, MEDP, PNTG, AMED, BHP, AMN, CCMP, CHKP, CHE, DSGX, EXPO, VNT, GNTX, RBA, HCSG, HSKA, CRNC, KAI, HCAT, MMS, NATI, POWI, PRAA, NEOG, PEGA, VUG, VBK, PGX, IEFA, BMTX, PHR, CNXC, GSKY, KIDS, GSHD, IBN, BBVA, ITUB, CVGW, CNI, CASS, ABEV, DEO, FMX, HDB, UNIT, LIN, UL, RDS.B, TMUS, YNDX, PRLB, INGN, TWOU, BABA, Added Positions: VTI, AMZN, AMLP, VXUS, VTV, DHR, TJX, BDX, GOOGL, GOOG, BLK, AMJ, BAX, QDF, GUNR, PEP, SBUX, VBR, COP, FTV, RTX, CARR, OTIS, ALC, PAYX, IEMG, VOD,

VTI, AMZN, AMLP, VXUS, VTV, DHR, TJX, BDX, GOOGL, GOOG, BLK, AMJ, BAX, QDF, GUNR, PEP, SBUX, VBR, COP, FTV, RTX, CARR, OTIS, ALC, PAYX, IEMG, VOD, Reduced Positions: ACWV, XLE, IAU, IWM, BRK.B, VSS, VOO, ACWX, AXP, AWK, DIS, QCOM, PFE, ORCL, NSC, LMT, APD, ETN, CVS, PG, COST, CMCSA, CRM, TXN, USB, VZ, KO, CSCO, LYB, CVX, ADP, AAPL, AMGN, AMT, HD, PNC, LLY, NKE, VTRS, MSFT, MRK, MDT, MCD, EMR, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, ICE, INTC, HON,

ACWV, XLE, IAU, IWM, BRK.B, VSS, VOO, ACWX, AXP, AWK, DIS, QCOM, PFE, ORCL, NSC, LMT, APD, ETN, CVS, PG, COST, CMCSA, CRM, TXN, USB, VZ, KO, CSCO, LYB, CVX, ADP, AAPL, AMGN, AMT, HD, PNC, LLY, NKE, VTRS, MSFT, MRK, MDT, MCD, EMR, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, ICE, INTC, HON, Sold Out: NVDA, IWD, NEE, TIF, O, VEU, PSX, AVGO, WEC, VLO, SRE, PLD, ES, MMC, ITW, CCI, TFC,

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Sageworth Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Danaher Corp, TJX Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sageworth Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Sageworth Trust Co owns 268 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,389,008 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 985,643 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,997,793 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 296,021 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 934,160 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $214.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $262.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 95,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2870.97%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 578,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 4542.30%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $252.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 16894.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32445.00%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1362.96%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.