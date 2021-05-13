Logo
Onex Confirms Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (Onex) (TSX: ONEX) confirms all nominees set forth in the management information circular for its May 13, 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.

NomineeElected by% Votes For
Gerald W. SchwartzMultiple Voting Shares100
William A. EtheringtonMultiple Voting Shares100
Ewout HeersinkMultiple Voting Shares100
John B. McCoyMultiple Voting Shares100
J. Robert S. PrichardMultiple Voting Shares100
Heather M. ReismanMultiple Voting Shares100
Mitch GoldharSubordinate Voting Shares85.18
Arianna HuffingtonSubordinate Voting Shares95.94
Arni C. ThorsteinsonSubordinate Voting Shares81.70
Beth WilkinsonSubordinate Voting Shares96.00

Onex also presented an advisory resolution to shareholders endorsing the Companys approach to executive compensation, generally referred to as say-on-pay. The Company is pleased to report the advisory resolution passed overwhelmingly with 94.74% support.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheffs wealth management services. In total, as of December 31, 2020, Onex has approximately $44 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.8 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $40 billion, generate annual revenues of $22 billion and employ approximately 147,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on managements current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward- looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:
Jill Homenuk
Managing Director - Shareholder Relations and Communications
Tel: +1.416.362.7711


