Luminar Launches With 2 New Series Production Manufacturing Partners; First Unit Rolls Off Line

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, announced that Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, have each partnered with Luminar to deliver Iris in series production. This complements Luminars in-house advanced manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida, which engineers process and manufacturing technology and techniques to deploy into production with its manufacturing partners.



Luminar also announced it has achieved its critical milestone of bringing online the initial production line at Celesticas facility in Monterrey, Mexico. [See: The+Path+to+Series+Production%3A+Q2+2021+Update.] Production of the inaugural Iris lidar began today. The facility is automotive qualified with IATF 16949 certification.



Celestica partners with some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Luminar is no exception, said Austin Russell, Luminars Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Celestica's experienced team and track record of tackling complex manufacturing challenges in series production is exactly what Luminar needs to accelerate manufacturing and deliver for our partners at scale and with great efficiency. This is complemented with Fabrinets deep experience in cost-effectively scaling complex optical products.



At Celestica, we have earned our reputation for bringing complex products to market for our customers through our global supply chain, focus on quality, automation and best-in-class engineering capabilities, said Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica. Todays milestone is a proud moment for Celestica as we help Luminar to accelerate manufacturing and efficiently scale their innovative lidar technology that we believe will enable the future of mobility. This partnership represents a huge leap forward for Luminar and a strategically important win for Celestica.



About Luminar



Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industrys stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 8 of the top 10 global automakers. Last year, Luminar signed the industrys first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intels Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the worlds largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a nearly 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich.



For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.



About Celestica



Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, Capital Equipment, and Energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.



For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.



About Fabrinet



Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the Peoples Republic of China and the United Kingdom.



For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513006061/en/

