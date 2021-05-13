AIG Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders





Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) yesterday elected thirteen directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the three other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the Board) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2021 Proxy Statement.









The results were as follows:









(1) Elected thirteen directors as follows:









Nominee











Votes For











Votes Against











James Cole, Jr.











718,943,381











2,114,247











W. Don Cornwell











625,408,135











95,653,756











Brian Duperreault











646,261,897











74,859,571











John H. Fitzpatrick











656,495,635











64,622,947











William G. Jurgensen











646,488,575











74,611,474











Christopher S. Lynch











593,001,212











128,070,756











Linda A. Mills











647,302,420











73,804,468











Thomas F. Motamed











647,022,837











74,067,375











Peter R. Porrino











658,310,179











62,745,626











Amy L. Schioldager











649,522,109











71,574,504











Douglas M. Steenland











619,568,911











101,538,180











Therese M. Vaughan











647,307,668











73,793,477











Peter S. Zaffino











716,525,098











4,587,973













(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 535,112,822 shares for and 185,845,929 shares against.









(3) Approved the American International Group, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan by a vote of 642,418,959 shares for, 78,600,522 shares against and 297,757 abstentions.









(4) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 by a vote of 731,836,196 shares for and 23,164,549 shares against.









(5) Withheld support for a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock by a vote of 273,320,899 shares for and 447,582,660 shares against.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513006062/en/