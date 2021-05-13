Logo
AIG Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) yesterday elected thirteen directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the three other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the Board) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2021 Proxy Statement.



The results were as follows:



(1) Elected thirteen directors as follows:



Nominee





Votes For





Votes Against





James Cole, Jr.





718,943,381





2,114,247





W. Don Cornwell





625,408,135





95,653,756





Brian Duperreault





646,261,897





74,859,571





John H. Fitzpatrick





656,495,635





64,622,947





William G. Jurgensen





646,488,575





74,611,474





Christopher S. Lynch





593,001,212





128,070,756





Linda A. Mills





647,302,420





73,804,468





Thomas F. Motamed





647,022,837





74,067,375





Peter R. Porrino





658,310,179





62,745,626





Amy L. Schioldager





649,522,109





71,574,504





Douglas M. Steenland





619,568,911





101,538,180





Therese M. Vaughan





647,307,668





73,793,477





Peter S. Zaffino





716,525,098





4,587,973





(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 535,112,822 shares for and 185,845,929 shares against.



(3) Approved the American International Group, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan by a vote of 642,418,959 shares for, 78,600,522 shares against and 297,757 abstentions.



(4) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 by a vote of 731,836,196 shares for and 23,164,549 shares against.



(5) Withheld support for a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock by a vote of 273,320,899 shares for and 447,582,660 shares against.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Faig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com%2FAIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Faig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.



AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513006062/en/

