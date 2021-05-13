Logo
Superior Plus Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Superior Plus Corp. (Superior or the Corporation) (

TSX:SPB, Financial) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2021 virtually (the Meeting). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.



A total of 77,712,544 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 52.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, Securityholders) as follows:



Nominee





Votes For





Votes Withheld











Number





Percentage





Number





Percentage





Catherine M. Best





100,118,164





93.25





7,245,991





6.75





Eugene V.N. Bissell





106,987,534





99.65





376,621





0.35





Richard C. Bradeen





107,076,514





99.73





287,641





0.27





Luc Desjardins





105,121,575





97.91





2,242,580





2.09





Randall J. Findlay





98,445,025





91.69





8,919,130





8.31





Patrick E. Gottschalk





107,050,608





99.71





313,547





0.29





Douglas J. Harrison





107,029,326





99.69





334,829





0.31





Mary B. Jordan





103,917,283





96.79





3,446,872





3.21





Angelo R. Rufino





106,981,129





99.64





383,026





0.36





David P. Smith





99,225,493





92.42





8,138,662





7.58





Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.78% and 96.08% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.



In addition, holders of Common Shares approved the renewal of Corporations Shareholder Rights Plan with approximately 95.68% approval of the outstanding Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



About the Corporation



Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.



For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513006063/en/

