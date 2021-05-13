Superior Plus Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders





Superior Plus Corp. (Superior or the Corporation) ( TSX:SPB, Financial) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2021 virtually (the Meeting). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.









A total of 77,712,544 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 52.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.









The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, Securityholders) as follows:









Nominee











Votes For











Votes Withheld























Number











Percentage











Number











Percentage











Catherine M. Best











100,118,164











93.25











7,245,991











6.75











Eugene V.N. Bissell











106,987,534











99.65











376,621











0.35











Richard C. Bradeen











107,076,514











99.73











287,641











0.27











Luc Desjardins











105,121,575











97.91











2,242,580











2.09











Randall J. Findlay











98,445,025











91.69











8,919,130











8.31











Patrick E. Gottschalk











107,050,608











99.71











313,547











0.29











Douglas J. Harrison











107,029,326











99.69











334,829











0.31











Mary B. Jordan











103,917,283











96.79











3,446,872











3.21











Angelo R. Rufino











106,981,129











99.64











383,026











0.36











David P. Smith











99,225,493











92.42











8,138,662











7.58













Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.78% and 96.08% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.









In addition, holders of Common Shares approved the renewal of Corporations Shareholder Rights Plan with approximately 95.68% approval of the outstanding Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.









About the Corporation









Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.









For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).





