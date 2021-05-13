Logo
Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the Company) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 9, 2021 to Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021. The $0.42 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.17% based on the closing share price of $77.41 on May 12, 2021.



The Company also announced that the Shareholders voted in line with the Board of Directors recommendations on all proposals at its Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 13, 2021 and elected all twelve (12) of the directors standing for re-election for a one-year term. The Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the Companys executive compensation programs and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Companys independent registered public accounting firm.



Community Bank System, Inc. operates over 225 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of approximately $14.6 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the countrys 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Companys Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Companys stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or http%3A%2F%2Fir.communitybanksystem.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words will, anticipate, expect, intend, estimate, target, and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only managements current beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of managements control. The following factors, among others listed in Companys Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, could cause the actual results of the Companys operations to differ materially from the Companys expectations: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the Companys colleagues, the communities it serves, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on the Companys business; the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in economic conditions, interest rates and financial markets; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. The Company does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513006030/en/

