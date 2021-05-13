ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on June 3, 2021





%3Cb%3EChargePoint+Holdings%2C%3C%2Fb%3E Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT, Financial), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, June 3, 2021. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.









A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of ChargePoints investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on June 3, 2021. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoints investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.









About ChargePoint









ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoints cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 90 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations site, or contact ChargePoints North American or European press offices or the Investor Relations team.









