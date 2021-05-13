Logo
BRP Will Present its First Quarter FY2022 Results and Hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VALCOURT, QC, May 13, 2021

VALCOURT, QC, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) will hold its first quarter FY2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, June 3, 2021, followed by its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Jos Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sbastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2022 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).

Messrs. Boisjoli and Martel will then discuss the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, at BRP's Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11 a.m. (EDT).

First Quarter FY2022 Results
The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Thursday, June 3, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:




Telephone:

1 (833) 449-0987 (toll-free in North America)


Event code: 8940019


Click here for international dial-in numbers



Webcast:

Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders (in French with simultaneous interpretation)

BRP is holding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a completely virtual meeting, where shareholders regardless of geographic location and equity ownership will have an equal opportunity to attend. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting. Media and anyone can join via live webcast but will not be able to ask questions.

Date:

Thursday, June 3, 2021



Time:

11 a.m. (EDT)



Webcast:

https://web.lumiagm.com/468941035


Login:enter the 15-digit control number located on the form of proxy


Password: brp2021




Anyone can join the Meeting as a guest by clicking on "Guest"

Registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders are also entitled to submit questions to BRP in advance of the Meeting by e-mail at [email protected], and during the Meeting which questions will, subject to certain verifications by BRP, be addressed at the Meeting. Questions provided in advance by e-mail must be provided by no later than 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on June 1, 2021, or if the Meeting is postponed or adjourned, by no later than 48 hours prior to the time of such postponed or adjourned meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).

Following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the webcast will also be accessible on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on-and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brp-will-present-its-first-quarter-fy2022-results-and-hold-its-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301291341.html

SOURCE BRP Inc.

