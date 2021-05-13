Gran Colombia Announces First Quarter 2021 Results; Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Segovia Operations

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying managements discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars (USD) unless otherwise noted.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

In February 2021, Gran Colombia successfully brought its spin out of the Marmato Mining Assets to a conclusion, one in which the Company has a continuing equity ownership of 44.3% in the new, fully financed, Aris Gold Corporation (Aris). The Company also added a 27.3% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (Denarius) to its portfolio in the first quarter of 2021, giving it exposure to the Lomero-Poyatos polymetallic deposit located in Spain, in close proximity to the Matsa JV project, and to the Guia Antigua and Zancudo Projects in Colombia. Gran Colombia has also announced a takeover bid for all the shares of Gold X Mining Corp (Gold X) its does not already own. Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the companies are working towards closing the transaction in early June 2021.





Gran Colombias gold production totaled 49,058 ounces at its Segovia Operations in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 50,346 ounces in the first quarter of 2020. In April 2021, Segovias gold production was 17,473 ounces bringing the Companys trailing 12-months total gold production at the end of April 2021 to 201,140 ounces, up 2% over 2020. The Company remains on track with its annual production guidance for 2021 of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold.





The Company reported net income of $118.3 million ($2.02 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with net income of $24.3 million ($0.42 per share) in the first quarter of 2020. Income from operations in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to $39.1 million compared with $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 despite including two fewer months of operating results from Marmato due to the loss of control of Aris in early February 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the increase in realized gold prices together with lower G&A and share-based compensation expense more than mitigated the impact of higher cost of sales at Segovia on income from operations. Net income in the first quarter of 2021 benefitted from the $56.9 million gain on loss of control of Aris, the $42.8 million gain on financial instruments and the $8.9 million gain on sale of the Zancudo Project, partially offset by the Aris Transaction costs of $9.8 million.





Selected Financial Information

First Quarter 2021 2020



Operating data Gold produced (ounces) 51,486 56,247 Gold sold (ounces) 55,317 63,701 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,812 $ 1,570 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 862 667 AISC ($/oz sold) (1) 1,164 890 Financial data ($000s, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 101,919 $ 100,976 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 46,323 50,437 Net income 118,305 24,255 Per share - basic 2.02 0.42 Per share - diluted 1.28 0.42 Adjusted net income (1) 21,948 21,232 Per share - basic 0.36 0.37 Per share - diluted 0.31 0.31 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,617 31,811 Free cash flow (1) 2,497 17,831 March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Balance sheet ($000s): Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,709 $ 122,508 Gold Notes, including current portion principal amount outstanding (2) 32,638 35,525 Convertible Debentures principal amount outstanding (3) CA20,000 CA$20,000

(1) Refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the Companys MD&A.

(2) The Gold Notes were issued in 2018 and are recorded in the Interim Financial Statements at fair value. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the carrying amounts of the Gold Notes outstanding were $34.6 million and $38.5 million, respectively.

(3) The Convertible Debentures were issued in 2019 and are recorded in the Interim Financial Statements at fair value. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the carrying amounts of the Convertible Debentures outstanding were $22.4 million and $28.4 million.



Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Segovia Operations

Gran Colombia also announced today that it has filed an updated PFS technical report on its Segovia Operations (the Technical Report) pursuant to National Instrument 43101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43101"). The Technical Report, which supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 31, 2021 news release and its 2020 Annual MD&A dated March 31, 2021, was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and is based on the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Segovia Operations with an effective date of December 31, 2020.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombias portfolio includes equity positions in several listed companies advancing gold and silver projects including a 44.3% equity interest in Aris Gold Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (Colombia Marmato; Canada Juby), an 17.8% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX) (Guyana Toroparu), a 27.3% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSLV) (Spain Lomero; Colombia Guia Antigua and Zancudo) and a 25.8% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 situation, production guidance, acquisition bid for Gold X Mining, expected timing to release exploration results, payment of dividends and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

