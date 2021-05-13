Akre Capital Management, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, ThredUp Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Markel Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc

New Purchases: TDUP, PYPL, GOOG,

Investment company Akre Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, ThredUp Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Markel Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Primo Water Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akre Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Akre Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 5,872,150 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 7,124,087 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 5,627,255 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Visa Inc (V) - 5,254,738 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 7,113,557 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%

Akre Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akre Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akre Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akre Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,529,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akre Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97.

Akre Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09.

Akre Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Markel Corp by 95.51%. The sale prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1212.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.07%. Akre Capital Management, LLC still held 13,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akre Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 20.68%. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Akre Capital Management, LLC still held 3,590,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.