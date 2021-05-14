Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of DSSI, INSW, GFN, FI, KSU, KNL, MLHR, EBSB, INDB, PFPT, TRMT, RMRM, and GRA

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GFN to United Rentals for $19.00 per share.

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQGS:MLHR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KNL and MLHR.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS:EBSB) - Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQGS:INDB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of INDB to EBSB.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Thoma Bravo.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) RMRM Mortgage Trust (NASDAQGS:RMRM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRMT to RMRM.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc.

