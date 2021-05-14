Goosehead Insurance Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Goosehead Insurance (NAS:GSHD, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $82.33 per share and the market cap of $3 billion, Goosehead Insurance stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Goosehead Insurance is shown in the chart below.

Because Goosehead Insurance is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 50.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 38.43% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Goosehead Insurance has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26, which which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Goosehead Insurance is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Goosehead Insurance is poor. This is the debt and cash of Goosehead Insurance over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Goosehead Insurance has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $127.8 million and earnings of $0.48 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Goosehead Insurance is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Goosehead Insurance over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Goosehead Insurance is 50.2%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 34.4%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Goosehead Insurance's ROIC was 18.66, while its WACC came in at 4.64. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Goosehead Insurance is shown below:

The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 90% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Goosehead Insurance stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

