Verisign Inc (VRSN) Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D James Bidzos (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of VRSN on 05/12/2021 at an average price of $218.51 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.
For the complete insider trading history of VRSN, click here.
