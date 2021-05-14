Wexford Capital Lp Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Expedia Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New Purchases: CHK, IWN, XLF, STLA, LMT, DVN, EWC, ACWI, RSX, NEP, JBLU, LNT, IVOL, AAP, BYD, MS, GS, ORLY, MTZ, NKE, V, VGK, CHWY, EWA, PLCE, RIO, STKL, SAVE, EXP, GVA, FANG, MSOS, KRE, EWL, ALB, HAL, MLM, BIGC, EHC, INTC, CWEN, MA, RVLV, CNI, FL, VMC, TCS, PAYA, MSGE, EME, CTRN, CRHC, ELY, CAL, TDY, IIPR, CZR, SCPE, RRC, IGT, ASPL, EWD, MGA, DRIO, RSVA, LB, WYNN, LOKB, PFG, GOAC, TFII, HPX, AGFS, MBII, WTRH, GORO,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Wexford Capital Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Stellantis NV, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Expedia Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wexford Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Wexford Capital Lp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 22,066,259 shares, 18.36% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,229,962 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Nephros Inc (NEPH) - 3,564,530 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 113,103 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,463 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 1,229,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 113,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 435,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 508,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 321,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2010.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 84,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 265.09%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 84,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 727,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1336.09%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 18,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 211.82%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 272,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 412.04%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 142,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 99.06%. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.14%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 84.86%. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 17,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.06%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 39,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 83.25%. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 11,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 97.43%. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 4,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 69.51%. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 35,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.