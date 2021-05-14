Logo
Wexford Capital Lp Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Expedia Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Wexford Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Stellantis NV, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Expedia Group Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wexford Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Wexford Capital Lp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEXFORD CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wexford+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEXFORD CAPITAL LP
  1. Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 22,066,259 shares, 18.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,229,962 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Nephros Inc (NEPH) - 3,564,530 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 113,103 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,463 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 1,229,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 113,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 435,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 508,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 23,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Wexford Capital Lp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 321,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2010.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 84,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 265.09%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 84,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 727,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1336.09%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 18,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 211.82%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 272,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Wexford Capital Lp added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 412.04%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 142,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Wexford Capital Lp sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Reduced: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 99.06%. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.14%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 84.86%. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 17,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.06%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 39,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 83.25%. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 11,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 97.43%. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 4,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Wexford Capital Lp reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 69.51%. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Wexford Capital Lp still held 35,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Author's Avatar

insider