Duality Advisers, Lp Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ameren Corp, Baidu Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Duality Advisers, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ameren Corp, Baidu Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, II-VI Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duality Advisers, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Duality Advisers, Lp owns 514 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUALITY ADVISERS, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/duality+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUALITY ADVISERS, LP
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 46,594 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 98,642 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.65%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,110 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.58%
  4. Ameren Corp (AEE) - 106,564 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 39,797 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 46,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 39,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 106,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 124,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 110,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $231.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 37,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 1969.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 110,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 511.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 118,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 782.20%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 102,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Humana Inc by 333.60%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 1923.84%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $182.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 292.97%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUALITY ADVISERS, LP.

