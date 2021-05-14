Duality Advisers, Lp Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ameren Corp, Baidu Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: LLY, AEE, BIDU, STZ, IIVI, MS, RNG, SBUX, CB, EL, FE, MCK, IDXX, BDX, MTB, ZS, TJX, ICE, PHM, HRL, MAS, KIM, NOC, UL, CRWD, WBA, GGG, ROKU, ARE, MA, XOM, MDT, DIS, DISCA, GPN, MDLZ, FATE, APPN, CPB, RSG, VIPS, FTCH, WYNN, PAGS, CGNX, JCI, CAT, ITRI, TRUP, CPA, GD, VLO, MDB, STNE, H, YUM, ENPH, CMCSA, HAE, MTCH, INTU, CMG, PDD, HON, AXON, GDS, ZION, AVLR, CPRT, ZBH, ADI, FLS, MIC, MSTR, MSI, NYT, VRNS, TME, TPTX, DCI, DUK, MBT, ORA, SEIC, UNH, BHVN, SONO, ADPT, BMRN, ETN, POOL, SRCL, SSYS, CYBR, ALB, BLDR, FR, NOV, BBY, CREE, DVA, LBTYA, NATI, TTC, ADC, MRK, PVH, CL, PKG, SUI, PRLB, WK, TENB, CAG, CW, PEP, UAA, UNF, AGNC, NTRA, CDLX, PLMR, BXP, CSL, MKC, ADSK, BDC, LMT, COUP, AEIS, ALL, EQR, GS, JWN, RTX, ARES, CZR, NEE, HAL, IEX, NKE, ROLL, VICR, KALU, PMT, DNLI, ESTC, NTCT, PCH, SGMS, SEE, RCKT, HMN, INDB, LFUS, WTFC, KDP, MTSI, AMBA, AMED, APH, ERIE, HALO, ICUI, KRG, MHK, IBKR, GMED, SFM, MIME, ZLAB, COLD, SPOT, DDOG, ABCB, AJG, CRS, NPO, PKI, SLAB, RGNX, NVCR, APLS, ARVN, BRKS, CVA, HST, LXP, MTZ, SJW, SMTC, SYY, WW, XRX, COR, PFPT, APLE, CRSP, BL, CHH, DVN, EEFT, LPSN, SIMO, UNP, RLJ, ATUS, SAFE, SILK, APA, ALV, B, NRG, TCBI, WRI, SRC, UNVR, NTNX, RDFN, EAF, AES, JNPR, MDU, OHI, HEES, BKU, DOC, XHR, VRRM, BKR, ZUO, CHWY,

Investment company Duality Advisers, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ameren Corp, Baidu Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, II-VI Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duality Advisers, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Duality Advisers, Lp owns 514 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 46,594 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 98,642 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,110 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.58% Ameren Corp (AEE) - 106,564 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 39,797 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 46,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 39,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 106,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 124,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 110,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $231.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 37,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 1969.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 110,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 511.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 118,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 782.20%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 102,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Humana Inc by 333.60%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 1923.84%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $182.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 292.97%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Duality Advisers, Lp sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.