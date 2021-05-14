Logo
PARK CIRCLE Co Buys International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company PARK CIRCLE Co (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, Dollar General Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Utz Brands Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PARK CIRCLE Co. As of 2021Q1, PARK CIRCLE Co owns 86 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARK CIRCLE Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+circle+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARK CIRCLE Co
  1. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 158,400 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  2. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 70,625 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.51%
  3. The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 45,650 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  4. Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 113,980 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 51,950 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.02%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 70,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 51,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 292.97%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.



