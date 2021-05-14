PARK CIRCLE Co Buys International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- New Purchases: TMO, LVS, V, HMHC, LITE,
- Added Positions: IBM, ABBV, DG, UTZ, T, GE, QCOM, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: GSK, SBUX, TRV, TD, VIAC, BB,
- Sold Out: LUMN, BACPL.PFD, AZN,
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 158,400 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 70,625 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.51%
- The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 45,650 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 113,980 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 51,950 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.02%
PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)
PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 70,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 51,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 292.97%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.
