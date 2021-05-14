Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Added Positions: VNLA,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co owns 4 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 3,895,780 shares, 64.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.65% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,022,243 shares, 32.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 114,241 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 33,703 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio.

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.22%. The holding were 3,895,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.