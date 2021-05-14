Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Austin, TX, based Investment company Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co owns 4 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO keeps buying
For the details of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+treasury+safekeeping+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 3,895,780 shares, 64.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.65%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,022,243 shares, 32.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 114,241 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 33,703 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio.
Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.22%. The holding were 3,895,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO keeps buying