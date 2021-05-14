Jackson Square Partners, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Illumina Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: ZM, ALGN, TXG, LC, SE,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Jackson Square Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Align Technology Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Illumina Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Square Partners, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $17.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,539,656 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.79% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 10,486,078 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.73% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,956,891 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.54% New York Times Co (NYT) - 10,166,938 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60% Visa Inc (V) - 2,410,083 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.08%

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 778,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $553.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 328,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $136.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 841,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,019,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 2596.53%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $188.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,347,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 21036.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,469,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 19998.98%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,282,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22764.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 912,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,166,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,777,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $44.2.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.