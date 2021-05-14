Logo
Jackson Square Partners, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Illumina Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Jackson Square Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Align Technology Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Illumina Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Square Partners, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $17.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson Square Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+square+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Square Partners, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,539,656 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.79%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 10,486,078 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.73%
  3. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,956,891 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.54%
  4. New York Times Co (NYT) - 10,166,938 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 2,410,083 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.08%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 778,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $553.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 328,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $136.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 841,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,019,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 2596.53%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $188.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,347,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 21036.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,469,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 19998.98%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,282,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22764.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 912,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,166,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,777,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Sold Out: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNLF)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $44.2.

Sold Out: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39.

Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson Square Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Jackson Square Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson Square Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson Square Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson Square Partners, LLC keeps buying
